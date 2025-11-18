Ariana Grande Says She Probably Won’t Tour Again, Calls ‘Eternal Sunshine’ Her ‘Last Hurrah’ | Video

Ariana Grande said it’s a wrap on stadium tours … at least for now, as she revealed that she may take a long break from touring after her “Eternal Sunshine” run.

“I’m very excited to do this small tour, but I think it might not happen again for a long, long, long, long time,” Grande said during her Tuesday appearance on Amy Poehler’s podcast “Good Hang with Amy Poehler.”

“I’m going to give it my all, and it’s going to be beautiful, and I’m so grateful,” Grande continued. “I think that’s why I’m doing it. Because I’m like, one last hurrah. For now.”

Watch the clip below.

Earlier in the conversation, Grande said much of her decision to take a step back was rooted in how consumed she’s been by her music career.

“When I sort of came into all of this, and my pop career sort of took over my life in a way, I didn’t have that at all,” Grande explained of not having the freedom to sit back and think about what her creative desires were early in her career. “I feel very privileged and grateful to have learned that there can be room for different creative endeavors, so that’s been a really beautiful thing. I think it will change a lot. I think the first, the last 10 or 15 years will look very different to the ones that are coming up.”

The mega singer, songwriter and actress has been booked and busy cranking out radio hits and taking the big screen by storm. She’s set to kick off her tour for her seventh studio album”Eternal Sunshine” on June 6, 2026, but his week, she’s headed to the box office with the premiere of “Wicked” sequel “Wicked: For Good.”



