Ariana Grande Relishes the Chance to Shoot Down Plastic Surgery Rumors During Lie Detector Test: ‘Best Day of My Life’ | Video

If you’ve ever wondered whether or not Ariana Grande has had any work done to her face and/or body, she’s got some answers for you — and she was delighted to be able to give them while hooked up to a polygraph machine.

Sitting down for Vanity Fair’s lie detector test with her “Wicked” costar Cynthia Erivo, she answered typical questions about her career and more, before Erivo noted that, in honor of Grande’s “Dangerous Woman” album, she was going to ask some “dangerous” rapid-fire questions.

Among them: “Did you ever get any work done to make yourself feel more popular?” The question was an obvious nod to the song “Popular,” which Grande will get to sing in its full glory in “Wicked: Part One.”

Confirming that Erivo actually meant “work done” in the sense of plastic surgery, Grande was delighted to go on the record with her answers. “Thank goodness,” she said (another reference to a song in the show).

Grande denied having a nose job, a “boob job” and a face lift, but conceded that she’s “open” to that last one. When the lie detector didn’t pick up any deception on all those answers, Grande celebrated further.

“This is the best day of my life,” she said. “Take that, you YouTube people!”

Erivo wasn’t done though, asking her costar still if she’s had a BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift) or a chin implant. The latter option confused Grande, but still, she said she’s had neither.

“I’ve had fillers in various places and botox, but I stopped like four years ago. And that is the extent,” Grande said. “But also like, in full support of all people who do these things. Work! Whatever makes women, men, non-gender-conforming people feel beautiful should be allowed. Why do we care?!”

You can watch Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s full lie detector test in the video above.

“Wicked: Part One” hits theaters on November 22, 2024.