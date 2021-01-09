Musician Ariel Pink has been dropped by his record label, Mexican Summer, following his attendance at Wednesday’s rally at the White House in support of President Donald Trump, which led to the riot at the Capitol that has left five dead.

“Due to recent events, Mexican Summer and its staff have decided to end our working relationship with Ariel Rosenberg AKA Ariel Pink moving forward,” the label tweeted Friday.

After he and fellow indie musician John Mausbeing were spotted at the D.C. rally in photos circulating on social media, Pink said he did attend the event at the White House, but denied having joined the MAGA crowd who stormed the Capitol.

Also Read: Reddit Bans 'r/DonaldTrump' Subreddit Following Capitol Riot

“i was in dc to peacefully show my support for the president,” Pink tweeted Thursday, in response to a user calling out his participation in the event. “i attended the rally on the white house lawn and went back to hotel and took a nap. case closed”

Representatives for Mexican Summer, which released Pink’s 2017 album, “Dedicated to Bobby Jameson,” and was scheduled to release remastered versions of his albums “Odditties Sodomies Vol. 1,” “Sit n’ Spin,” “Scared Famous/FF>>” and “Odditties Sodomies Vol. 3” on Jan. 29, did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on their decision to drop Pink or what their plans are for the re-releases now.

A representative for Pink did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Also Read: Laura Branigan Manager: 'It's Absolutely Appalling' Trump Family Played 'Gloria' Before Capitol Riot

Supporters of Trump’s descended on the nation’s capital at his suggestion and with his encouragement earlier this week. Wednesday, the House and Senate convened in a joint session to certify the election of President-elect Joe Biden, though some Republican lawmakers signaled in advance they would object, aligning themselves with Trump, who has baselessly claimed for two months that widespread fraud led to Biden’s win. The rioters who stormed the Capitol in the middle of the vote were part of a larger protest against the certification.