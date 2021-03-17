Armed Man Arrested Near Vice President Kamala Harris’ Home

A 31-year-old man from San Antonio, Texas, was arrested and charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition near the official D.C. residence of Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department told TheWrap.

The man, Paul Murray, was detained shortly after noon after the U.S. Secret Service received an intelligence bulletin from Texas about a suspicious person, according to the MPD. A rifle and ammunition were found in his vehicle, and Murray was arrested for carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle or shotgun outside of a business, possession of unregistered ammunition, and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.

The vice president and second gentleman are not currently living at the residence, located on the grounds of the Naval Observatory, as it undergoes renovations.

A spokesperson for Harris directed all inquiries to the Secret Service when reached by TheWrap.