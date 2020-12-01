Paramount+ is making Armie Hammer an offer he can’t refuse. The “Social Network” and “Call Me by Your Name” actor will star in its upcoming limited series “The Offer,” about the making of Francis Ford Coppola’s classic mafia film.

Hammer will play “Godfather” producer Al Ruddy.

The real Ruddy will be an executive producer on the 10-episode limited series with Michael Tolkin, Nikki Toscano and Leslie Greif. Tolkin will write the series, which is based on Ruddy’s experience making the 1972 film. Paramount TV Studios is the studio.

“The Godfather” as everyone knows is considered among the greatest movies ever made and was followed by an equally-beloved sequel (and less-beloved third movie). The first “Godfather” starred Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, Robert Duvall, Richard Castellano, Diane Keaton and Talia Shire.

Ford Coppola wrote the film with Mario Puzo, who wrote the novel of the same name on which the movie was based.

Paramount+ is the upcoming name of the soon-to-be-rebranded CBS All Access streaming service. The rebrand will commence early next year. ViacomCBS will also bring Paramount+ to international markets with an initial debut in Australia, Latin America and the Nordics in 2021.

Hammer is repped by WME.

Deadline first reported the news about Hammer’s casting.