Action movie star and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger did not hold back in giving former President Donald Trump weight-loss advice on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Monday night.

Kimmel prompted Schwarzenegger’s fitness riff by comparing the two Hollywood and political figures, in that they both hosted “The Apprentice,” for instance.

Arnold @Schwarzenegger on Trump claiming to be 215 lbs… pic.twitter.com/woKLWlw8Lw — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) October 3, 2023

“You don’t necessarily see eye to eye on most things. He listed his weight as 215 pounds,” Kimmel began as laughs arose. “You are one of the foremost experts on the male physique, body building, et cetera. When you size him up, what would you guess that man weighs?”

Schwarzenegger began by not guessing Trump’s actual weight, but instead offering fitness advice at the ready.

“I don’t really know how much he weighs, but I can tell you one thing,” Schwarzenegger said, “that if he would ask me, ‘What should you do for fitness?’ I would just say, ‘Run around yourself three times. You’re gonna be in great, great shape.’”

Uproarious applause and cheers followed the laughter of the crowd. Kimmel fired another question.

“So do you think it is possible that he weighs 215 pounds?” Kimmel asked.

“Yeah, as much as it’s possible that there is no climate change,” Schwarzenegger joked. “And as much as it’s possible that we don’t need to really reduce pollution.

“Look,” he continued, “we all know the way that he is. If it makes him feel good to tell everyone he weighs 215, I think everyone laughs about it because he does not look like he weighs 215. He looks a little bit more like 315.”

Kimmel returned to his show for the first time since the writers’ strike began in May. Other late-night talk show hosts like Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and John Oliver have gotten back into gear this week, as well.