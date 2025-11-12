Edgar Wright Recalls Arnold Schwarzenegger Admitting He ‘Much Preferred’ Making ‘Kindergarten Cop’ and ‘Twins’ Over Action Movies | Video

Yes, Edgar Wright got Arnold Schwarzenegger’s opinion on his new adaptation of “The Running Man,” and when he did, the director also learned about a surprising preference of the action star. Apparently, Schwarzenegger wasn’t all the into filming action movies.

Wright stopped by “Late Night” on Tuesday in support of his new film, which hits theaters this week, and regaled host Seth Meyers with the story of Schwarzenegger’s immediate reaction to his screening of the film. Wright even did his best impression of the actor to re-create it.

“He came out of the screening room, and the first thing he said, he goes, ‘Oh, my God, it’s fantastic!’” Wright recalled. “I didn’t do the impression in front of him. The second thing he said, I kid you not, is, he said, ‘It looked like it was so hard to make! Glen, you’re all covered in blood and all sweaty. Action movie is so hard to make.’”

“‘I never liked making the action movies,’” Wright continued imitating. “‘So many night shoots. I much prefer watching them later.’ He goes, ‘Too difficult. Much prefer making ‘Kindergarten Cop’ and ‘Twins.’”

Schwarzenegger has long been open about his love for both films, which he made with director Ivan Reitman. Still, Wright was a bit shell-shocked watching the interaction between Schwarzenegger and Glen Powell, who plays Schwarzenegger’s character in the new version of the film.

You can watch Edgar Wright’s full appearance on “Late Night” in the video above.