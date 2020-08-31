Arnold Schwarzenegger is lining up his first TV gig. The “Terminator” actor is set to star in and executive produce a global spy thriller from “Scorpion” creator Nick Santora.

The project is set up at Skydance TV, where Santora has an overall deal, and will be pitched to streamers. No plot details are known, except that it revolves around a father (Schwarzenegger) and his daughter.

Schwarzenegger and Santora will executive produce alongside Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost. Carolyn Harris will oversee the project for the company. Santora is also set to serve as showrunner for Skydance’s upcoming “Jack Reacher” series that will stream on Amazon (Skydance is producing the series with Paramount TV studios).

Also Read: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gavin Newsom and Previous California Governors Urge Face Mask Use: 'This Isn't Over'

Schwarzenegger has a long relationship with the studio, which has been behind the last two “Terminator” installments, “Dark Fate” and “Genisys.” Schwarzenegger’s only other notable TV gig was his one season hosting “The Apprentice” after Donald Trump was elected president.

Deadline first reported on the project.