‘Arrow’ Spinoff Starring Kat McNamara Not Going Forward at The CW

The “Arrow” spinoff that would have starred Kat McNamara as Oliver Queen’s daughter is no longer moving forward at The CW, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

McNamara, who was introduced during Season 7 of “Arrow” as Mia Smoak, Queen’s (Stephen Amell) daughter, would have starred in the new series with Katie Cassidy and Juliana Harkavy, who have portrayed two different versions of Black Canary (now known as “The Canaries”).

The potential series, which would have been called “Green Arrow and the Canaries,” aired a backdoor pilot during “Arrow’s” final season last year. Marc Guggenheim and “Arrow” showrunner Beth Schwartz wrote the script for the “Arrow” spinoff.

Along with “Arrow,” two more DC Comics series at The CW, “Black Lightning” and “Supergirl,” are also headed into their final seasons. The network is debuting “Superman & Lois” this year, and is developing a number of DC Comics projects, including a “Black Lightning” spinoff called “Painkiller” and a “Naomi” adaptation from Ava DuVernay.

“Painkiller” stars Jordan Calloway’s Khalil Payne, aka Painkiller, and will air as a backdoor pilot during the upcoming final season of “Black Lightning.” During the first season of The CW superhero drama, Calloway recurred as Payne, a high school all-American track star until a stray bullet severs his spine. He then gets recruited by Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krondon” Jones III), who offers him legs for loyalty. Before his injury, Payne was romantically involved with Black Lightning’s youngest daughter, Jennifer Pierce (China Anne McClain).

He returned as the villainous Painkiller in the show’s second season.

DuVernay’s “Naomi” is centered on Naomi McDuffie, a multiverse-traversing teenage superhero.