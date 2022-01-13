David Ramsey’s John Diggle isn’t going anywhere.

Despite “Arrow,” the show the character was first introduced on, ending in 2020, John Diggle looks to be heading back to The CW. “Justice U,” a new series featuring the “Arrow” character played by David Ramsey is in development at the network, TheWrap has learned.

Here’s a description of the show: After spending years fighting alongside masked heroes, John Diggle embarks on a new mission to recruit five young meta humans to live undercover as freshmen at a prestigious university. There he will oversee their education and train them to become the heroes of tomorrow.

Over the seasons, and across the various Arrowverse shows, Diggle has gotten much, much better dealing with metahumans, though there was a time when he might have spilled his Big Belly Burger meal over a quick interaction with The Flash.

Michael Narducci, former showrunner of “The Originals,” and a producer on “Superman & Lois,” and Zoanne Clack (“Grey’s Anatomy”) will write and executive produce. And, since “Justice U” would be part of the Arrowverse, that means it is a Greg Berlanti production. Fellow EPs include Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden and DC’s Geoff Johns.

Ramsey is also attached to direct the pilot.