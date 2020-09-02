The CW’s ‘Arrowverse’ Rebrands as ‘TheCWverse’ in New Promo for Superhero Shows (Video)
Guess that’s one way to solve the “Arrow”-is-over problem
Jennifer Maas | September 2, 2020 @ 7:33 AM
Last Updated: September 2, 2020 @ 8:11 AM
The CW has found a way to solve its “Arrowverse” name problem following the conclusion of “Arrow” last year — though we don’t know if you’re going to like it.
On Tuesday, the broadcast network dropped a promo for its new and returning superhero series, which included the news that the universe they all exist in, long dubbed the “Arrowverse” after the now-ended Stephen Amell-led series that started it all, is now known as “TheCWverse.”
The 2-minute promo, which you can view via the video above, kicks off, appropriately, with scenes from “Arrow,” as the words “From one hero an entire universe was born” flash across the screen.
And then comes “TheCWverse” logo, before the video cuts to clips from all the network’s currently airing superhero series that have launched since the premiere of “Arrow” in 2012, including “The Flash,” “Supergirl,” “DC’s Stargirl,” “Batwoman,” “Black Lightning,” and “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” as well as upcoming “Superman & Lois.”
None of these series made The CW’s fall lineup due to COVID-related production shutdowns and delays, but are expected to debut at midseason.
Representatives for The CW did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on if “TheCWverse” is being used as the official rebrand for the “Arrowerse” grouping of shows moving forward.
