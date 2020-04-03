Disney has pulled its upcoming adaption of “Artemis Fowl” from its theatrical release and will now debut the movie exclusively on its Disney+ streaming service.

The Kenneth Branagh-directed film was supposed to be released on May 29, during the summer blockbuster season (it had been earlier slated to hit theaters in August of last year before getting delayed). It is unclear when the film will become available on Disney+, but it will be sometime in the summer. On Friday, Pixar’s “Onward” became available on the platform, less than a month after it debuted at the box office and just a few weeks after it was available to buy on video-on-demand.

The move of “Artemis Fowl” comes as all theatrical releases are being shuffled around and delayed — some by as long as a year — while movie theaters remain closed during the coronavirus pandemic. The film stars Ferdia Shaw as a young thief whose schemes trigger a battle against supernatural forces, alongside Colin Farrell, Josh Gad and Judi Dench.

“With audiences largely unable to attend theatres in the current environment, we are thrilled to offer the premiere of ‘Artemis Fowl’ on Disney+,” said Ricky Strauss, President, Content & Marketing, Disney+. “Director Kenneth Branagh and his spectacular cast take viewers right into the vibrant, fantasy world of the beloved book, which fans have been waiting to see brought to life onscreen for years. It’s great family entertainment that is the perfect addition to Disney+’s summer lineup.”

On Friday, Disney also set new dates for films including “Mulan,” “Jungle Cruise” and “Black Widow.” In fact, “Black Widow’s delayed release forced many other MCU Phase 4 films to be shuffled around.