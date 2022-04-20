A$AP Rocky Arrested at LAX, Accused in November LA Street Shooting Incident

Rapper A$AP Rocky was arrested Wednesday morning at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with a November non-fatal shooting incident, the LAPD confirmed.

NBC first reported that the rapper, whose given name is Rakim Mayers, was picked up upon arrival in a private jet from Barbados, where he had been celebrating with his pregnant wife Rihanna. The arrest was confirmed by TMZ, which said Rocky was met at the terminal by police and taken away in handcuffs on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

The LAPD then confirmed the news in a tweet:

LAPD News: Arrest of Shooting Suspect (NR22111ll) pic.twitter.com/fkrNxLZGS8 — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) April 20, 2022

Los Angeles detectives had been investigating Mayers in a previously unreported Nov. 6 shooting in Los Angeles. The alleged victim told police Mayers approached him that evening on the street with a handgun and shot at him multiple times, possibly grazing his hand.

As the LAPD news release describes, “On November 6, 2021, around 10:15 p.m., an argument between two acquaintances occurred in the area of Selma Avenue and Argyle Avenue, in the Hollywood Area. The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim. The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought his medical treatment. Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional males fled the area on foot.”

The release continues, “Detectives worked diligently to investigate and corroborate the reporting information which helped identify the suspect(s) involved. The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Rakim Mayers, a Los Angeles resident, also known as music artist A$AP Rocky.”

The LAPD will present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.

A lawyer for Mayer did not immediately respond to messages left by TheWrap.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.

This story is developing …