Actor, filmmaker and Emmy-winning producer Ash Christian died on Thursday. He was 35.

No further details about his passing or cause of death have been released.

Christian was the founder of Cranium Entertainment, where he developed and produced a number of films, including “Burn,” Coyote Lake,” Hurricane Bianca,” “Social Animals” and “1985.” He was currently working on Mayim Bialik’s directorial debut “As Sick as They Made Us,” starring Candice Bergen and Dustin Hoffman. The film is slated for an October release.

“Ash was a great friend, colleague and partner in crime,” Anne Clements, Christian’s friend and producing partner said. “He was a champion of indie film and filmmakers and his love of the process of putting movies together was infectious. My heart goes out to his family, especially his mother. The world lost one of the good ones.”

Also Read: Linda Manz, Star of 'Days of Heaven,' Dies at 58

Alongside Clements and executive producers Lauralee Bell and Scott Marin, Christian won a Daytime Emmy in 2014 for outstanding special class short-format daytime program for “mI Promise.” Christian also acted in a number of popular TV series, including “Law and Order,” The Good Wife” and “The Good Fight.”

Actor Matthew Ray paid tribute to Christian on Twitter, saying he “made the world better. Job well done.”

Impossible. Will miss one of my best friends the rest of my life. Ash Christian, you made the world better. Job well done. 💔@Cranium_Ent pic.twitter.com/Hq5pfiksLw — Matthew Ray (@mattysmalls) August 15, 2020

A native of Paris, Texas, Christian’s entertainment career kicked off at 14 when he started directing and writing short films. Christian wrote, directed and starred in his first feature film, 2006’s “Fat Girls,” at the age of 19.