Ashley Nissenberg, Hollywood Lawyer, Dies at 41 

Hollywood attorney Ashley Nissenberg, who was a rising star in the legal world and made partner at entertainment law firm Yorn Levine Barnes Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner Endlich and Gellman, has died, according to a spokesperson for the firm. She was 41.

Nissenberg was diagnosed with late stage breast cancer in June 2021, and had been with the firm since 2007. She rose to partner in 2015.

“On behalf of the partners of Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich & Gellman, it is with tremendous sadness that we announce that our beloved friend and partner, Ashley Nissenberg, passed away on May 7th, surrounded by her loving family,” the law firm’s partners said in a statement to TheWrap.

The statement added: “Ashley was an indelible figure in the fabric, life and culture of our firm and our practice. Ashley was a fierce and effective advocate for her clients, whom she loved and cared about in ways that words cannot capture. Ashley’s dedication, legal acumen, and ability to handle any situation with kindness and grace was second to none and she inspired all of us to be better. Ashley was also a compassionate, joyful and kind human being who meant so much to us – both as a company, and as individuals who had the honor of working alongside her every day. She has touched every one of our lives and we stand together in our dedication to honoring her legacy forever.”

Nissenberg is survived by her husband Brett, and her three children.

The law firm created a fund to support the education of Nissenberg’s three children. In lieu of flowers, the family and firm request donations be sent to The Ashley Nissenberg Children’s Educational Fund.

A memorial service for Nissenberg will be held at noon on Tuesday, May 10 at Hillside Memorial Park. Additionally, there will be a livestream option available for those who cannot attend the memorial in person.