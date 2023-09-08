Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have gained a massive online response from folks online after the Hollywood couple submitted a letter to the court supporting their “That 70s Show” costar, Danny Masterson, who was sentenced Thursday to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women during the early 2000s.

“Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis said, ‘yeah I totally get that Danny is a violent r*pist, but he showed up to work on time and he has a kid who ought to grow up with said violent r*pist around her. So pls go easy on him,’” an X (formerly Twitter user) wrote in a post on Friday.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis said “yeah I totally get that Danny is a violent r*pist, but he showed up to work on time and he has a kid who ought to grow up with said violent r*pist around her. So pls go easy on him.” — 𝕱𝖎𝖆𝖘𝖈𝖆.* 𝚆𝙽𝙲 (@uncletypewriter) September 8, 2023

Their comment comes after Kutcher, Kunis and several “70s Show” costars penned a letter that praised Masterson, sharing that they felt he is best known for his good deeds, his background as family man and his drug-free lifestyle, prior to the announcement of his prison sentence. The 47-year-old was convicted on two of the three rape counts he was facing back in May during his retrial in Los Angeles. The assaults took place in 2001 and 2003.

“Not only is he a good friend to me I’ve witnessed him be a good friend to others and the kind of brother others would be lucky to have,” Kutcher said of Masterson in his portion of the letter. “As a role model, Danny has consistently been an excellent one. I attribute not falling into the typical Hollywood life of drugs directly to Danny.”

Kunis went next, writing: “Danny’s role as a husband and father to his daughter has been nothing short of extraordinary. Witnessing his interactions with his daughter has been heartwarming and enlightening. He prioritizes his family, education, and happiness above all else, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to being a loving and responsible parent. As a father, he leads by example, instilling in her values that reflect integrity, compassion, and respect for others.”

And just as their costar had to be subjected to the court’s opinion, Kunis and Kutcher too were subjected to the opinion at the virtual public square that is the internet.

Here are more of the reactions to Kunis and Kutcher’s letter.

Can someone tell Ashton and Mila that being good at your job doesn’t cancel out any criminal wrongdoing. Imagine your coworker drives through a group of joggers and you show up like “but officer he can relate to Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5” — s.t. 🎬 (@spideytorchd) September 8, 2023

this ashton kutcher/mila kunis news is surprising, given how much they speak AGAINST sexual violence…. — tay ✞ (@atinyfilms) September 8, 2023

It must be different in celeb land, but I don't support my friends if they are out here doing dastardly deeds. In effect, if I were Ashton and Mila, I would have supported Danny in silence. I wouldn't be out here sending letters of support for a rapist, bro. Nope. — Marty. (@Atwitisborn) September 8, 2023

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis having a foundation to protect those against humman trafficking and sex abuse, and THEN writing in favor of their rapist friend is nasty work — The biggest hater youve ever met (@Sophialadayy) September 8, 2023

I don’t think it’s crazy Ashton & Mila advocated for their friend. Imagine finding out your sibling is a rapist, murderer, or school shooter. I think something like that takes time to process & trials can happen faster than the process of realization. Ex: https://t.co/wEoNgU5a8d pic.twitter.com/ldCQMwoQmF — raven 🪄 (@sleepyflow3r) September 8, 2023

Goddamn.. Ashton & Mila this ain't a good look. #smh https://t.co/2NTv2kRjSk — Kevin Father of Babi™ 🟦 (@RealKevinNoel) September 8, 2023

My thoughts on Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis supporting their rapist friend Danny Masterson pic.twitter.com/n5JnC9Djwb — Chombe 🇪🇹🇨🇦 (@AdmassuNathnael) September 8, 2023