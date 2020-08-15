Go Pro Today

Ashton Kutcher Says Pence, Trump Need to ‘Do Something’ About Derecho-Damaged Iowa

Actor calls for the federal government to send relief to Midwest states ravaged by 100 mile per hour winds

| August 15, 2020 @ 3:53 PM
Ashton Kutcher - Going From Broke

Sony

Ashton Kutcher is calling for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to help his home state of Iowa after a derecho — which is a violent windstorm akin to an inland hurricane — ripped through the Midwest this week.

“Where is the federal relief for Iowa?” Kutcher tweeted on Friday. “10 million acres of crops have been destroyed. Houses. Communities. Wake up federal [government]! What because it’s not called a tornado or hurricane you don’t need to act fast? Come on!!”

Kutcher tagged the vice president in a follow-up tweet, which came right after Pence had visited Iowa on Thursday to court voters. “You were there campaigning. You saw with your own eyes. Do something,” Kutcher tweeted. The former “That ’70s Show” star then tagged President Trump in a few pictures, including one of a home damaged by falling tree branches.

Also Read: Crackle Orders Ashton Kutcher's 'Going From Broke' Series About Student Loan Debt - Watch the Trailer Here (Exclusive)

The derecho covered 700 miles across the Midwest this week, hitting Nebraska, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Iowa, according to USA Today. Wind gusts were clocked at more than 100 miles per hour and knocked the power out for about 800,000 people. Flooding, crop damage, and fallen trees were widespread. While a few dozen injuries have been reported so far, no deaths have been reported.

Iowa Gov. Kim Richards said the derecho damaged an estimated 10 million acres — which is about one-third of all farmland in the state, per Fox News.

Jim Carrey Depicts a Destructive Trump Presidency in 62 of His Politically Charged Artworks (Photos)

  • Jim Carrey Donald Trump Grim Reaper
  • Jim Carrey Trump Kim Jung Un Feb 2019
  • Jim Carrey Trump
  • Jim Carrey Trump Jan 2019
  • Jim Carrey Trump
  • Jim Carrey Trump
  • Jim Carrey
  • Jim Carrey Trump Putin
  • Jim Carrey Trump
  • Jim Carrey Trump
  • JIm Carrey Trump
  • Jim Carrey Trump
  • Jim Carrey Trump
  • Jim Carrey Trump
  • Trump Guilliani Jim Carrey
  • Jim Carrey artwork
  • Jim Carrey Armed Glee Club
1 of 64

Actor throws political punches at the president regarding gun violence, immigration, Putin and the state of the country

Jim Carrey has made his disdain for the current state of politics an artform... literally. The Oscar-nominated actor-turned-artist's series of drawings depict all that he believes to be wrong in D.C., from foreign policy to immigration to the GOP in general. But his biggest gripe goes right to the top with President Trump himself. Here are just a few of his many objets d'art that lay out his discontent for all to see.

View In Gallery

Related Content

The essential source
for entertainment insiders

Sign up for your
FREE TRIAL!

GO PRO NO THANKS