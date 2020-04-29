‘Assassin’s Creed’ Sneak Peek Hints at Viking Setting

Ubisoft is taking to Twitch to show off development of its latest title in the blockbuster “Assassin’s Creed” franchise, a currently untitled project that appears to be set during the Viking era and rumored to debut in 2022.

The ongoing Twitch live stream is being hosted by “Assassin’s Creed” designer BossLogic and available here.

The live stream doesn’t appear to show actual game development or combat, but rather is a detailed look into the process creating the art behind the game. In the stream, the designer can be seen painstakingly carving out details on what appears to be a piece of promotional art for the new game that features a static combat scene. Once the scene is complete, fans will be able to determine where the next game is set.

“Assassin’s Creed” franchise launched in 2007 and encompasses over 20 games. This latest title from Ubisoft is rumored to take place in the time of a Viking invasion of England, a segment of history that the franchise has yet to set a game in.

During the stream hardcore “Assasin’s Creed” fans used Twitch’s comment feature to speculate what the new game could be, and many noted it the artwork appears to confirm rumors that it’s focused on Vikings and Norse mythology.

Some fans even drew comparisons to Santa Monica Studio and Sony’s recent hit release “God of War,” which is also set during a fantasized Norse era. While some of the aesthetics are definitely similar, it remains to be seen how the new “Assassin’s Creed” title differentiates itself in gameplay and overall open-world exploration.