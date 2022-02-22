A reporter for the Associated Press racked up more than 9.4 million views by Tuesday morning of a video showing him reporting from Kyiv, Ukraine, in six different languages.

Philip Crowther, an international affiliate correspondent for the AP, shared the mash-up on Monday via Twitter. In the clip, he gives reports about the Ukraine-Russia crisis in English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German.

NewsNation, which aired his report in English in the U.S., retweeted his now viral video, thanking Crowther for his work. “@PhilipinDC has got skills! Thanks for joining us on @NewsNation!” read a post on the news org’s Twitter account.

He also received praise from retired Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the U.S.’s former National Security Council Director for European Affairs, and a Ukraine specialists, who called his linguistic skills “amazing.”

Amazing! — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) February 22, 2022

Even language App Duolingo chimed in with a post that read: “And the owl was too stunned to speak.” (An owl is the Duolingo mascot.)

And the owl was too stunned to speak. — Duolingo (@duolingo) February 22, 2022

Other admirers commented as well, like one who wrote, “Oh my God is this man married?? If he’s not where can I submit my application?”