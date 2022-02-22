A reporter for the Associated Press racked up more than 9.4 million views by Tuesday morning of a video showing him reporting from Kyiv, Ukraine, in six different languages.
Philip Crowther, an international affiliate correspondent for the AP, shared the mash-up on Monday via Twitter. In the clip, he gives reports about the Ukraine-Russia crisis in English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German.
NewsNation, which aired his report in English in the U.S., retweeted his now viral video, thanking Crowther for his work. “@PhilipinDC has got skills! Thanks for joining us on @NewsNation!” read a post on the news org’s Twitter account.
He also received praise from retired Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the U.S.’s former National Security Council Director for European Affairs, and a Ukraine specialists, who called his linguistic skills “amazing.”
Even language App Duolingo chimed in with a post that read: “And the owl was too stunned to speak.” (An owl is the Duolingo mascot.)
Other admirers commented as well, like one who wrote, “Oh my God is this man married?? If he’s not where can I submit my application?”