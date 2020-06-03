The Kenya Barris-produced sketch show “Astronomy Club” has been canceled by Netflix after one season, TheWrap has learned.

The six-episode sketch series launched on the streaming service Dec. 6. A source familiar with the situation says the cancellation news was shared with the “Astronomy Club” team back in February.

Here’s the official description for “Astronomy Club,” which was produced by Barris’ Ink Society:

The members of the eponymous group, who first formed in 2014 and built a following through live performance in New York, include Shawtane Bowen, Jonathan Braylock, Ray Cordova, James III, Caroline Martin, Jerah Milligan, Monique Moses, and Keisha Zollar. Sketches will explore an array of topics ranging from pop culture and social issues to the Black experience. Barris executive produces the series alongside showrunner Daniel Powell (“Inside Amy Schumer,” “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson”) and Khalabo Ink Society’s Anni Weisband.

The news didn’t break until Tuesday, when the official “Astronomy Club” Twitter account announced the cancellation to fans.

“Seems like a good time to mention #AstronomyClub was sadly not renewed by @netflix,” the tweet reads. “Thank you to all the fans who watched! Hoping that more black artists & comedians are given the platform to have voices in the future ✊✊✊”

Cast member Braylock later tweeted in response to a tweet from Phil Lord suggesting someone else pick up the series: “We definitely have a lot more in the tank. @ClubAstronomy doesn’t HAVE to be done!”

