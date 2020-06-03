Kenya Barris’ Sketch Show ‘Astronomy Club’ Canceled by Netflix After 1 Season
Six-episode series launched last December
Jennifer Maas | June 3, 2020 @ 11:29 AM
Last Updated: June 3, 2020 @ 12:12 PM
Netflix
The Kenya Barris-produced sketch show “Astronomy Club” has been canceled by Netflix after one season, TheWrap has learned.
The six-episode sketch series launched on the streaming service Dec. 6. A source familiar with the situation says the cancellation news was shared with the “Astronomy Club” team back in February.
Here’s the official description for “Astronomy Club,” which was produced by Barris’ Ink Society:
The members of the eponymous group, who first formed in 2014 and built a following through live performance in New York, include Shawtane Bowen, Jonathan Braylock, Ray Cordova, James III, Caroline Martin, Jerah Milligan, Monique Moses, and Keisha Zollar. Sketches will explore an array of topics ranging from pop culture and social issues to the Black experience. Barris executive produces the series alongside showrunner Daniel Powell (“Inside Amy Schumer,” “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson”) and Khalabo Ink Society’s Anni Weisband.
The news didn’t break until Tuesday, when the official “Astronomy Club” Twitter account announced the cancellation to fans.
“Seems like a good time to mention #AstronomyClub was sadly not renewed by @netflix,” the tweet reads. “Thank you to all the fans who watched! Hoping that more black artists & comedians are given the platform to have voices in the future ✊✊✊”
Cast member Braylock later tweeted in response to a tweet from Phil Lord suggesting someone else pick up the series: “We definitely have a lot more in the tank. @ClubAstronomy doesn’t HAVE to be done!”
Seems like a good time to mention #AstronomyClub was sadly not renewed by @netflix. Thank you ???????? to all the fans who watched! Hoping that more black artists & comedians are given the platform to have voices in the future ✊????✊????✊???? https://t.co/1yOtbBZQou
Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)
Summer is less than a month away and with everyone staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we’re imagining your plans for June, July and August have more to do with TV listings than usual. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer, even though there are fewer than usual due to pandemic-forced production shutdowns. But the list still includes some big titles like “The Twilight Zone” and “The Umbrella Academy,” plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock. Click through TheWrap’s gallery to see which series will be premiering this summer and when.
Here’s when 37 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back
Summer is less than a month away and with everyone staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we’re imagining your plans for June, July and August have more to do with TV listings than usual. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer, even though there are fewer than usual due to pandemic-forced production shutdowns. But the list still includes some big titles like “The Twilight Zone” and “The Umbrella Academy,” plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock. Click through TheWrap’s gallery to see which series will be premiering this summer and when.