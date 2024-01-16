Atari has partnered with Emmy-winning producers Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz on a documentary series about the company’s history, tentatively titled “Game Changers: The Story of Atari.”

Cutforth and Lipsitz founded their media and production company, Alfred Street Industries, in 2019. The duo is behind series like “Is It Cake?” on Netflix, “Project Runway” on Bravo and “Project Greenlight” on Max. They have also produced Paramount’s high-grossing documentary features about musicians Justin Bieber — “Justin Biber: Never Say Never” and Katy Perry — “Katy Perry: Part of Me.”

“The story of Atari would seem almost unbelievable if the people who lived it weren’t still here to tell the tale,” Cutforth said. “These maverick innovators survived everything from corporate malfeasance to Mafia death threats to create the household name games and groundbreaking technology that launched and shaped the video game industry.”

“This series is not just the epic 50-year saga of a legendary brand, it also serves as a fascinating and hilarious oral history of the video game industry and the Silicon Valley tech revolution,” Lipsitz added.

Wade Rosen’s takeover of the CEO role at Atari marked the beginning of a new chapter for the company in April 2021. He and his team aspire to reboot the legacy brand while honoring the hold it has in video game culture and publishing. Rosen has returned to the roots of Atari — its premium game development and publishing — to release new titles and bring more content to PC, console and streaming platforms.

“Atari has a rich, 50-year history that fans continue to celebrate and explore,” Rosen said. “We are looking forward to working with Alfred Street Industries to share our story with existing fans and bring new fans into our growing community.”

