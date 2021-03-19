Gold Spa Atlanta shooting

Why Aren’t the Georgia Spa Shootings Considered a Hate Crime?

by | March 19, 2021 @ 4:44 PM

“We should not let law enforcement define for us when we think injustice has occurred,” Scot Nakagawa, a community organizer with ChangeLab, tells TheWrap

Why haven’t the mass shootings at Atlanta-area spas that left eight people dead, including six women of Asian descent, been classified as a hate crime?

This question, coming after a year of violence and harassment targeting Asian Americans across the U.S., underscores the mounting frustration from communities of color — particularly after Georgia authorities suggested that Robert Aaron Long, who confessed to the killings, was not “racially motivated” because that is what he told them.

J. Clara Chan

J. Clara Chan

Media and politics reporter • jclara.chan@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jclarachan

