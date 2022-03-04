The first glimpse at “Atlanta” Season 3 promises all the shenanigans for Earn (Donald Glover) and his crew that have become a hallmark of the series — except this time, they’re in Europe.

In a trailer that dropped on Friday, which you can also watch above, the group is in the midst of a successful European tour for Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles (Brian Tyree Henry). Along the way, things get a bit “intense,” as LaKeith Stanfield’s Darius puts it.

From monotonous airport security to being stalked by fans, the chaos doesn’t seem to end for the quartet, which also includes Stanfield as Darius and Zazie Beetz as Van.

“I’ve been roaming the streets since last night. High since twilight, ” Stanfield’s Darius announces as he sits at a canal in what appears to be Amsterdam. “This city is my Jesus.”

Season 3 of “Atlanta” will take place primarily in Europe, seeing the group navigate their new surroundings as outsiders and struggles to adjust to the newfound success while on tour with Paper Boi.

FX renewed “Atlanta” for a third season in June 2018, one month after Season 2 — a.k.a. “Robbin’ Season” — ended. “Atlanta” received its Season 4 renewal in 2019. Last month, FX announced that the series will end with Season 4.

Glover executive produces “Atlanta” with Paul Simms, Dianne McGunigle, Stephen Glover and Hiro Murai. The show hails from FX Productions.

Through its first two seasons, “Atlanta” has won five Emmy Awards as well as two Golden Globe Awards, two AFI awards, Peabody, PGA, WGA, TCA, NAACP and Critics’ Choice Awards.

Season 3 of “Atlanta” debuts on FX March 24.