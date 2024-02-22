AT&T Acknowledges Widespread Cellular Outage Across US

A growing number of customers across the country are reporting a lack of service

AT&T logo
AT&T

AT&T’s cellular network went down on Thursday, with over 74,000 customers reporting outages, leaving them unable to place calls, texts, or browse the internet. 

The 74,000 customers who reported outages on digital-service tracking site DownDetector, is not a comprehensive number, only self-reported outages. 

The outages also raised concerns for disruptions to 911 dispatches. The San Francisco Fire Department posted on X that they were aware of the issues and still operating but monitoring the situation closely. 

Verizon and T-Mobile customers reported some outages as well, however, they appeared to be far less widespread. 

AT&T has experienced some sporadic outages during the last few days, including a temporary 911 outage in some parts of the U.S. 

“Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning. We are working urgently to restore service to them,” the carrier said in a statement. “We encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored.”

DownDetector data showed that Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Chicago, Indianapolis, New York, Miami and Charlotte reported the highest number of outages on Thursday. 

