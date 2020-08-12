Go Pro Today

AT&T Seeks to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony for $1.5 Billion (Report)

The anime-focused streaming service complements Sony’s own Funimation site

| August 12, 2020 @ 12:42 PM Last Updated: August 12, 2020 @ 12:47 PM

Photo: Crunchyroll

AT&T’s WarnerMedia is in talks to sell its anime-focused streaming service Crunchryoll to Sony and is asking as much as $1.5 billion for the platform, The Information reported on Wednesday.

According three unnamed individuals, Sony is negotiating to buy Crunchyroll as a complement to its competing Funimation anime distribution platform.

The potential $1.5 billion price tag is “well above recent values for other niche streaming services,” The Information reported, noting that Sony has “balked” at paying that much for a service catering exclusively to anime fans.

Reps for Crunchyroll declined to comment; a rep for Sony did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Crunchyroll, which launched in 2006, was acquired by Otter Media in 2013 in a deal that funding database PitchBook Data Inc. estimated to place a $100 million evaluation on the company. Otter, a joint video venture created by AT&T and Peter Chernin, became a full AT&T subsidiary two years ago.

Also Read: WGA Packaging Fee Lawsuit Delayed to August 2021 by Pandemic

A Crunchyroll spokesperson told TheWrap that the company was unable to comment on “speculation” and refused to provide further details of a potential sale. Sony did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

AT&T and WarnerMedia are in the midst of cutting costs and selling assets to bring down mounting debt — in June, the company announced that Warner’s gaming division, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, was up for sale.

The company also began a round of layoffs on Aug. 10, cutting an estimated 600 staffers and three senior executives at Warner Bros. As WarnerMedia chief executive Jason Kilar told TheWrap last week, “We have two international organizations today that are going to become one. These are not easy decisions, these are not performance-oriented decisions. And those will happen and you should expect to see (more) reductions.”

All the Hollywood Films Arriving on Demand Early Because of the Coronavirus

  • Films Arriving on VOD Early Disney/Warner Bros./Universal
  • Trolls World Tour coronavirus Universal Pictures
  • dc comics movies ranked joker birds of prey Warner Bros.
  • The Hunt Universal Pictures
  • Elisabeth Moss The Invisible Man Universal Pictures
  • Emma Focus Features
  • Bloodshot Sony Pictures
  • i still believe kj apa Lionsgate
  • The Way Back Warner Bros.
  • Onward Disney/Pixar
  • Sonic movie box office Paramount Pictures
  • The Call of the Wild Harrison Ford 20th Century
  • Downhill Fox Searchlight
  • Never Rarely Sometimes Always Focus Features
  • Shailene Woodley Endings Beginnings Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • To the Stars Malin Akerman Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • Impractical Jokers: The Movie truTV
  • Artemis Fowl Ferdia Shaw Disney
  • The Infiltrators Oscilloscope
  • Working Man Brainstorm Media
  • Steph Curry Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images
  • Scoob Trailer Warner Bros.
  • King of Staten Island Pete Davidson Universal Pictures
  • THE HIGH NOTE Tracee Ellis Ross Focus Features
  • Waiting for the Barbarians Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • IRRESISTIBLE Daniel McFadden / Focus Features
  • My Spy Dave Bautista Amazon Studios
  • the one and only ivan disney thea sharrock Disney
  • The Secret Garden STXfilms
1 of 29

“Irresistible” joins a list of big films heading to digital home entertainment platforms early

Since most U.S. movie theaters have shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic, studios are rushing out VOD home releases of movies that were only just in theaters.

View In Gallery

Related Content

The essential source
for entertainment insiders

Sign up for your
FREE TRIAL!

GO PRO NO THANKS