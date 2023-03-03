‘Attack On Titan’ Season 4 Part 3 Trailer Shows the Rumbling Has Arrived (VIDEO)

Eren Yeager and his pack of countless Colossal Titans have finally arrived, as the first episode of “Attack on Titan” Season 4 Part 3 dropped on Crunchyroll and Hulu following a delay for North American fans.

It’s an event viewers have all been waiting for: the Rumbling is here, and no one knows exactly where the future of the world lies or if Eren will ever come to his senses.

“In order to obtain freedom, I will take freedom from the world,” Eren is heard saying in the trailer, in his Founding Titan form. “If you wish to stop me, make me draw my last breath.”

The third part of “AOT’s” fourth season premiered on Crunchyroll on Friday after being delayed earlier in the day, as the hour-long special aired on Japanese network NHK at 12:23 a.m., leaving North American “AOT” fans desperate for answers. The first episode is now on Crunchyroll and Hulu. For now, there’s no word on when Part 3’s English dub versions will be out.

The official synopsis for Season 4 Part 3 reads: “The fate of the world hangs in the balance as Eren unleashes the ultimate power of the Titans. With a burning determination to eliminate all who threaten Eldia, he leads an unstoppable army of Colossal Titans towards Marley. Now a motley crew of his former comrades and enemies scramble to halt his deadly mission, the only question is, can they stop him?”

The Japanese voice cast includes: Yuki Kaji, who plays Eren Jaeger; Yui Ishikawa, who plays Mikasa Ackermann; Marina Inoue, who plays Armin Arlelt; Hiro Shimono, who plays Conny Springer; Shiori Mikami, who plays History Reiss; Kisho Taniyama, who plays Jean Kirschtein; Yu Shimamura, who plays Annie Leonhart; Yoshimasa Hosoya, who plays Reiner Braun; Romi Park, who plays Hange Zoë; Hiroshi Kamiya, who plays Captain Levi; Takehito Koyasu, who plays Zeke Jaeger; Natsuki Hanae, who plays Falco Grace; Ayane Sakura, who plays Gabi Braun and Manami Numakura, who plays Pieck Finger.

“Attack on Titan” is based on the award-winning manga, which carries the same name, and was written and illustrated by its created Hajime Isayama. “AOT’s” Season 4 Part 3, officially titled “Attack on Titan Final Season The Final Chapters Special 1,” was directed by Yuichiro Hayashi (Dorohedoro; Kakegurui) and produced by studio MAPPA.

The second special, which would will serve as the second half of the “Attack on Titan” finale will launch this fall.