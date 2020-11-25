“Black Bear” star Aubrey Plaza joins WrapWomen’s 2020 Power Women Summit, the largest annual gathering of women in media and entertainment. With the theme “Inclusion 360,” the event will take place virtually December 8-10.

Plaza is best known for playing April Ludgate on the Emmy-nominated series “Parks and Recreation.” Her comedic talents landed her starring roles in hit films like “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates” opposite Anna Kendrick and Zac Efron and “Bad Grandpa” opposite Robert De Niro.

More recently, Plaza made the transition into drama with projects such as Noah Hawley’s FX series “Legion” and the film “Ingrid Goes West,” which she also produced. Plaza continues to shine on screen and behind the camera in her recent film “Black Bear,” which she both stars in and produced.

Plaza will be interviewed by TheWrap’s founder and editor-in-chief, Sharon Waxman.

Other previously announced speakers include chair of the Hollywood Commission on Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality Anita Hill, actor/director/producer Regina King, Congresswoman-Elect Cori Bush, Emmy Award-winning documentarian and journalist Soledad O’Brien, actor and founder of I Weigh Jameela Jamil, actor and entrepreneur Olivia Culpo, TV personality and entrepreneur Whitney Port, model and entrepreneur Alexis Ren, Glamour editor-in-chief Samantha Barry, Carol’s Daughter founder Lisa Price, FabFitFun co-founder and editor-in-chief Katie Echevarria Rosen Kitchens and optimism doctor Dr. Deepika Chopra. Also appearing are actors Beanie Feldstein (“Booksmart”), Storm Reid (“Euphoria”), Alisha Boe (“13 Reasons Why”), Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (“Never Have I Ever”), Alexxis Lemire (“The Half of It”), Kelly Marie Tran (“Raya and the Last Dragon”) and Genneya Walton (“#BlackAF”). Previously announced mentors include actors T’Nia Miller (“The Haunting of Bly Manor”), Ryan Michelle Bathe (“All Rise”), Garcelle Beauvais (“Coming 2 America”), Melanie Liburd (“This is Us”), Emmy Award-winning television host Jeannie Mai, actor Francesca Scorsese (“We Are Who We Are”) and actor and director Daphne Zuniga (“Melrose Place”).

The Power Women Summit, presented by the WrapWomen Foundation, is the largest annual gathering of the most influential women in entertainment, media and technology. The Summit aims to inspire and empower women across the landscape of their professional careers and personal lives. This year’s all-virtual PWS provides three days of education, mentorship, workshops and networking around the globe to promote “Inclusion 360,” this year’s theme.

