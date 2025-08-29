Australian politician Bob Katter, who is the founder of Australian political party Katter’s Australian Party, threatened to punch a journalist “in the mouth” after the reporter brought up Katter’s Lebanese lineage during a press conference where Katter announced his support and attendance for an upcoming neo-Nazi-promoted anti-immigration rally.

“Well, you’ve got Lebanese heritage yourself,” Nine News’ Queensland reporter Josh Bavas said during the Thursday gathering, which immediately triggered Katter.

“Oh, mate! Don’t you say that because that irritates me, and I’ve punched blokes in the mouth for saying that,” Katter hollered, cutting the journalist off while pointing his finger. “Don’t you dare say that! My family have been in this country for 140 years, right? So you saying anything like that — I have on many occasions punched blokes in the mouth, right? So I’m restraining myself today.”

When the reporter tried to jump back in, Katter again cut him off from speaking. “Don’t say it! I’m not listening to you. You’re out,” the Australian House of Representatives member said.

At another point during the meeting, Bavas brought up Katter’s family heritage again, which put Katter into a rage. He then walked up to Bavas and raised his fist at him.

A Katter’s Australian Party press conference was derailed this morning after Bob Katter threatened a journalist when asked about his Lebanese heritage.



The dramatic scenes unfolded outside Parliament House in Brisbane as the KAP MPs addressed the media calling for the… pic.twitter.com/IdLQKZrHL6 — 10 News Queensland (@10NewsQLD) August 28, 2025

“Just look, don’t say that,” Katter said. “Because you’re a racist. You’re a racist. You cannot say what you just said without being identified as a racist. So gentlemen, ladies: This man is a racist. Don’t listen to him, please.”

Katter held the meeting with media to explain his attendance at an upcoming rally called “March for Australia,” which is reportedly being promoted by a neo-Nazi group called “White Australians.” The event, which some of the Australian government has condemned, takes place on Sunday.

In a statement to The Guardian, Bavas said Katter’s reaction stunned him.

“In an extraordinary press conference where a federal parliamentarian was talking about taking names on lists and deportation of residents, I was trying to ask a question about the value migrant Australian families, including the Katters and my own family, bring to this nation through shared values,” Bavas told the news outlet on Friday.

“In my near 20 years in journalism, I’ve never experienced that kind of reaction from an elected representative,” he added.

Fiona Dear, Nine News executive director, slammed Katter’s behavior and defended Bavas’ work.

“Mr. Katter’s aggressive behavior and threats were unacceptable,” she told The Guardian. “His baseless and offensive accusation of racism is an irresponsible attempt to shut down a legitimate line of questioning and warrants a public apology from Mr. Katter. We stand by Josh Bavas and will continue to report without fear or favor.”

Katter has yet to publicly apologize or speak on the incident. Per The Guardian, Channel Nine parent company Nine Entertainment is considering legal action against Katter.

Much like America’s history, Australia, which was originally inhabited by Indigenous Australians referred to as the Aboriginal peoples, was invaded and colonized by the British starting in 1788. It was fully colonized by 1890. Today, the country is now home to people of various racial and ethnic backgrounds.





