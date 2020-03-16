Australian TV Host Diagnosed With Coronavirus After Meeting Rita Wilson

Richard Wilkins, an Australian TV host, has tested positive for Coronavirus just days after meeting Rita Wilson.

Wilson and her husband, beloved “Forest Gump” star Tom Hanks, announced they had the virus last week to much shock and awe from Hollywood.

Though it’s impossible to say for sure how Wilkins, the entertainment editor for Australia’s Nine Networks, contracted the virus; he did meet with Wilson twice over the week prior to his diagnosis. The first time was at the Sydney Opera House on March 7 and the second was at Nine’s Sydney studio on March 9, according to Page Six.

“We’re assuming this is from Rita, but it may not be. They’ve all said it could be anyone, anywhere, any time, such is the prevalence of this thing,” Wilkins told Page Six. “I bet Tom and Rita feel bloody terrible.”

“I was having a chat to her and that’s probably my best guess as to what happened,” he continued, and clarified that if he had not come in contact with Wilson he would not have gotten tested. “The ripple effect of this thing is enormous. I pray to God that nobody else has got it from me.”

The television journalist informed his twitter followers that so far he has “no symptoms.”

“It’s actually a bizarre feeling to have tested positive to this thing we’ve all been talking about,” he said. “I feel 100% …no symptoms at all!”