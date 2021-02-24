Ava DuVernary’s company and narrative change collective ARRAY has named Warner Bros. veteran Jeff Tobler as its new chief marketing officer.

Tobler will report to ARRAY president Tilane Jones and founder DuVernay. He will be responsible for leading all aspects of brand, marketing and communications strategy across the quartet of companies that includes ARRAY Filmworks, ARRAY Alliance, ARRAY Crew and ARRAY Releasing. His new role will begin on March 1, and he will be based out of ARRAY’s creative campus in Echo Park’s Historic Filipinotown.

Tobler spent a decade at Warner Bros. Worldwide Television and most recently led communications strategy as SVP of television publicity, communications and social media for the studio. In that role, he oversaw global publicity, communications and social media for scripted programming, as well as strategic business communications. Earlier in his career, he had roles at The CW, The WB and NBC.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Jeff on a number of campaigns at Warner Bros., and I know firsthand the creativity, strategy and passionate commitment he will bring to ARRAY,” DuVernay said in a statement. “As we continue to grow in our production, distribution and advocacy of artists, Jeff’s keen understanding of branding, communications and digital strategy will be a key part of our next chapter.”

“Ava’s career is one that I have long admired, from her groundbreaking storytelling to her days as a strategic marketer and former publicist,” Tobler said. “I am beyond excited to join Ava, Tilane and the entire ARRAY team to create meaningful and impactful avenues to amplify their transformative work. I am incredibly grateful for my time at Warner Bros. Television and the colleagues I have been fortunate enough to work with, past and present, and look forward to our continued collaboration in this new role.”

DuVernay’s ARRAY recently launched ARRAY Crew, a platform to help below the line professionals, specifically women and people of color in Hollywood, connect with industry leaders and find career opportunities.