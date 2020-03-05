Ava DuVernay to Develop ‘Wings of Fire’ Animated Series for Warner Bros.

The project is based on popular middle school novels of the same name

| March 5, 2020 @ 3:00 PM
Ava DuVernay

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ava DuVernay is developing an animated series based on the popular middle school book series “Wings of Fire” for Warner Bros. Animation.

Warner Bros. won the rights to the best-selling series from Tui T. Sutherland, which has spawned 15 novels, three graphic novels and four short stories. WBA is producing the project with DuVernay, who serves as executive producer, through her Array Filmworks production company. Dan Milano, Christa Starr, Sutherland and WBA’s Sam Register are also on board as executive producers.

No network is attached.

Also Read: 'Friends' Reunion Special Set at HBO Max

The “Wings of Fire” book series is an epic adventure set in a world entirely ruled by dragons. The series explores across two continents and 10 tribes the vicious wars, enduring friendships, and heroic quests that span generations of fascinating dragon characters. It has sold more than 9 million copies to date.

This marks DuVernay’s first animated series for Warner Bros. TV Group, where she has an overall deal. She currently has “Queen Sugar” and “Cherish the Day” for OWN and the “DMZ” pilot for HBO Max in the works.

How does the latest entry in the DC Extended Universe fare in our rankings?

While Marvel has spent the past decade overloading pop culture with new films, DC is really the original comic book movie brand. DC's presence in the cinema goes even further back than the original "Superman" film, with its popular weekly serials way back in the 1930s and '40s. For decades now we've gotten a steady diet of films based on the DC universe, culminating at this point in time with "Joker" and "Birds of Prey." So let's see how those new flicks stack up against the rest of DC's long history on the big screen.

