World of Wonder has picked up a second season of the House of Avalon-led WOW Presents Plus original series, “Avalon TV.” The renewal announcement today comes timed to the season finale of the six-episode series, with the final episode airing on Monday, November 13.

Premiering in 2024, AVALON TV’s sophomore season will continue to stream exclusively on WOW Presents Plus, World of Wonder’s owned and operated SVOD service. The House of Avalon – Symone, Gigi Goode, Marko Monroe, Grant Vanderbilt, Hunter Crenshaw, Rylie Holden, and Caleb Feeney – will all return as the series leads.

“Avalon TV” first premiered in October of this year, bringing fans along for a genre-bending ride across fashion, nightlife, drag, art, comedy, and more with one of LA’s hottest creative collectives, The House Of Avalon. Season one showcased Symone’s first Met Gala, shared an intimate look at Gigi’s fat transfer breast augmentation surgery, featured exclusive interviews with special guests like Abby Lee Miller and Orville Peck, premiered sketch comedy performed by the House, and so much more. In its sophomore season, “Avalon TV’ promises to bring fans even more drama, laughs, celebrity guests and exclusive access to the House’s unique creative vision.

“We want our ‘Avalon TV’” said World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato. “The House of Avalon are a creative force we are proud to feature on WOW Presents Plus. Our continued collaboration with these visionaries is what WOW Presents Plus is all about.”

“We are grateful folks tuned in and thankful to our WOW family for believing in us for so long,” said The House of Avalon. “In the first season we tried to push ourselves, poke fun, and pay homage to the pop culture that shaped us, and in season two we want to go BIGGER, WILDER, LONGER! We have so many ideas and are ready to share even more of our lives with everyone. GET READY!!!!”

The entire first season of “Avalon TV” is available now exclusively on WOW Presents Plus, alongside an extensive library of both original and licensed content and newly added documentaries “Dressed As a Girl” and “Yes I Am: The Ric Weiland Story,” plus the entire catalog of the global Drag Race franchise, and more.