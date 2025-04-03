First ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ Footage Features Living Airships and Evil Na’vi

It’s fitting that CinemaCon closed on Thursday with the first teaser trailer for “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” a film that when all is said and done could be the highest grossing film of 2025.

Director James Cameron appeared on screen in a recorded message to introduce the film. Zoe Saldana appeared on stage. “This film is unlike anything audiences have ever seen,” Saldana says.

In the new teaser, we meet the Wind traders and the Ash people.

“The strength of the ancestors is here,” Saldana says. A ship is out to sea as the crew works on the galley. Netiri sounds the alarm as a battle ensues. More gorgeous shots of Pandora fill the screen.

The villain’s name is Varang. The airships don’t have a name yet but are run by a tribe called the Wind Traders. They are attacked by Varang and the Ash People, a group of pyromaniac Na’vi who have forsaken Ewya.

A little over three years ago, “Avatar: The Way of Water” grossed $2.3 billion at the global box office, standing among the top 3 highest grossing films of all time before inflation. If “Fire and Ash” also crosses the $2 billion mark, “Avatar” will become the first franchise to have three films that do so.