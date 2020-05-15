Why ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ is Trending 15 Years After Its Premiere

“Avatar: The Last Airbender” is now available to stream in its entirety on Netflix, fifteen years after it debuted. And fans took to Twitter to rejoice.
The animated series was created by Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino with head writer Aaron Ehasz and aired from 2005-2008 on Nickelodeon. It follows protagonist Aang (played by Zachary Tyler), a 12-year-old monk that quickly finds out he’s the Avatar, a being capable of mastering and moving (or “bending”) all four elements. Aang and his water bender friends Katara and Sokka spend the show’s three seasons on various quests as they fight to take back the land from the nefarious invaders of the Fire Nation and its conflicted Prince Zuko.
Actress Mae Whitman voices Katara, and Zuko is played by Dante Basco. All 60 episodes are on Netflix, but aren’t remastered or widescreen and instead remain in the 4:3 aspect ratio they were originally filmed in.
During its live run “Avatar: The Last Airbender” won a Peabody Award and Primetime Emmy award. Its sequel spinoff show, “The Legend of Korra,” was developed in 2012 by the same creators and was nominated for a Daytime Emmy and Gracie Award. Both shows have a line of comics published by Dark Horse Comics that continues the stories of the respective Avatars.
A film adaption of “The Last Airbender” directed by M. Night Shyamalan and starring Dev Patel as Prince Zuko came out in 2010, to less than favorable reviews from both critics and fans. The adaptation was reportedly not to the satisfaction of the original creators, who told the original Zuko actor, Dante Basco, not to even see the final version. In a Reddit discussion several years ago, Basco said he “had lunch with Mike and Bryan, the creators of ‘Avatar’… they told me to never see it!”
A live-action version of the show is being developed for Netflix in partnership with Nickelodeon and began production in 2019 — but it remains to be seen when the show will be completed.
Fans quickly took to Twitter expressing their excitement over the series finally coming to streaming, with “Avatars is on Netflix” and “Katara” trending. Prior to the Netflix deal, fans that didn’t own the box set of DVDs had to rent individual episodes on Amazon, or go the riskier route and torrent them from insecure anime sites.
Check out some of their impassioned responses below:
All the Broadway Shows Killed (and Postponed) Due to Coronavirus Shutdown
When New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo closed Broadway theaters on March 12 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the New York theater scene was heating up ahead of the Tony Awards -- with 31 shows playing and another eight scheduled to begin performances by mid-April. Now the theaters will remain dark until at least September -- and the Tony Awards have been postponed indefinitely. But the uncertainty of when theaters (and Broadway-bound tourists) might return has forced some producers to close shows early -- or push new productions to sometime in the future.
Closed: "Hangmen"
Martin McDonagh’s new comedy, starring Dan Stevens ("Downton Abbey") and Mark Addy ("Game of Thrones"), announced March 20 it would not reopen after playing 13 preview performances ahead of an expected March 19 official opening.
Closed: "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?"
The revival of Edward Albee's classic drama, starring Laurie Metcalf and Rupert Everett, had played just nine preview performances before Broadway went dark. With the scheduled April 9 official opening off the table, producers decided to close the show on March 21.
Postponed: "Flying Over Sunset"
The new musical by composer Tom Kitt ("Next to Normal," pictured), lyricist Michael Korie ("Grey Gardens") and book writer James Lapine ("Into the Woods") was scheduled to begin performances on March 12 ahead of an official April 16 opening. On March 24 the Lincoln Center Theater announced the show's opening would be pushed to the fall.
Postponed: "Birthday Candles"
Noah Haidle's play, starring Debra Messing and Andre Braugher, was due to begin performances in early April. But on March 25, Roundabout Theatre Company announced it would open this fall instead.
Postponed: "Caroline, or Change"
Roundabout also delayed the opening of its revival of the Jeanine Tesori-Tony Kushner musical "Caroline, or Change," starring Sharon D. Clarke in an Olivier Award-winning performance. The show had been set for an April 7 opening at Studio 54.
Postponed: "How I Learned to Drive"
Manhattan Theatre Club announced on April 7 it was postponing a Mary-Louise Parker-led revival of "How I Learned to Drive" to the 2020-21 season. The Pulitzer-winning drama, with David Morse as co-star, was due to open April 22, just before the cutoff for this year's Tony Awards.
Closed: "Beetlejuice"
The Tony-nominated musical was being evicted from the Winter Garden Theatre on June 6 (even though ticket sales had dramatically improved over the fall and winter). Now producers are hoping to find a new theater when Broadway opens up, though there's no guarantee that will happen. The adaptation of Tim Burton's 1988 movie played played 27 previews and 366 regular performances.
Postponed: "Plaza Suite"
A new revival of Neil Simon's comedy starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick will now play March 19, 2021 through July 18, 2021. The show had been expected to begin previews at the Hudson Theater on March 13, the day after theaters were shut down.
Postponed: "MJ"
The new Michael Jackson musical, starring Tony nominee Ephraim Sykes as the late King of Pop, had been planning to begin performances in July for an August opening. But now it's pushed back its debut to next spring, with a new opening night set for April 15, 2021.
Closed: "Frozen"
Disney's stage version of the animated hit "Frozen" became the first long-running show to close due to the pandemic. The Tony-nominated show opened in March 2018 and played 825 performances and 26 previews.
Postponed: The Tony Awards
Since there's no word yet on when Broadway performances might resume, the Broadway League on March 25 indefinitely postponed this year's Tony Awards, which had been scheduled for June 7 at Radio City Music Hall.
Disney's "Frozen" is the latest affected
