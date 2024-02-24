Paul Sun-Hyung Lee realized the magnitude of his character Uncle Iroh from the moment his name started flying around among fans as an ideal casting choice for Netflix’s live-action “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” based on the beloved Nickelodeon animated series.

Known as the sage of the ensemble cast, who would do almost anything for a good cup of jasmine tea or a challenging game of pai sho, Lee described Iroh as playing a major role in “shaping the journey of Zuko” rather than as a main character. But the actor acknowledged how beloved Iroh is to the original animated series fanbase.

“There was a big desire to not mess this one up,” Lee told TheWrap. “He’s a beloved character. He’s an iconic character and one that a lot of people draw a lot of comfort from and inspiration from. I didn’t take that task lightly.”

Lee encouraged fans of the animated series to not get swept up in straight detail-for-detail comparisons between the live-action show and its source material. Though he emphasized that respect was paid to the animated original in the making of the Netflix series.

“It takes a bit to find your stride and get used to [Iroh’s] mannerisms. I think the first few episodes, as excellent as they are, we’re still negotiating and finding the nuances of everything about these characters. As the series progresses, you can see everything drop in place for everybody. The show does seem to take off as the episodes progress, and that’s a sign of really good writing and really good acting.”

Read on for more of what Lee had to say about filling the shoes of the cartoon Uncle Iroh (voiced by Mako):

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity:

Episode 6, “Masks,” is a crucial one for Zuko and Iroh. Did you feel like you had hit your stride by that point with the help of the backstory established for both of them?

This being an adaptation we didn’t follow the animated series beat for beat, which is great for me because we get to learn a lot of Zuko’s and Iroh’s backstory a little bit earlier on. A lot of that information doesn’t actually start happening until books two and three of the animated series. So to bring that in early was like a delicious meal for an actor, and it helps to shine light on their motivations as to why they’re together. What’s going on in this shared history of grief, and why they’re so loyal to each other.

Episode Six is a deep cut into Zuko, and I love the storytelling in it as well. It links to the 41st and his crew, because right from the top, there’s so much dramatic irony because the audience doesn’t know what’s going on, what his past is. And to have that review is great storytelling and to see the turn when the crews, especially Lt. Jee, realize how much Zuko’s actually sacrificed, not only for him, but for the rest of the company. It’s powerful. I love it.

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee and Dallas Liu in “Avatar: The Last Airbender” (Netflix)

Uncle Iroh’s dialogue feels especially important in conveying affection to Zuko, because Iroh can’t exactly just hug Zuko. How did you approach those moments of Iroh’s words of wisdom?

It’s so funny because that’s what he needs. He needs a big-ass hug to make it all better. Throughout the entire shooting of the series, as our story progresses, there’s a whole [feeling of] Iroh really wanting to nurture and guide [Zuko], and Zuko constantly keeping him at arm’s length and pushing him away.

Despite that, they get drawn closer and closer and he begrudgingly starts to accept that affection from Iroh, as Zuko gains more experience and matures, as a character and as a human being. But he starts to see the perspective of Iroh and the value of his wisdom and he starts to appreciate that relationship more. It really is quite wonderful because Zuko is so loyal to family, and especially to Uncle Iroh as well. When he gets captured in Omashu, [Zuko] decides that he has to abandon chasing after the Avatar to go get Uncle Iroh, which is so subtle, but it’s just such a beautiful choice. A decision that he makes to save his family, which I found quite moving.

Was there any talk of you singing “Leaves From the Vine” in Season 1?

There wasn’t to my knowledge. That happens in Book Two. ‘Tales of Ba Sing Se,’ which is an anthology series. I honestly don’t know if I could sing that song without crying. It’s very moving. But you’ll notice in Episode 4, when they are doing the flashback to Lu Ten’s funeral in a scene as beautifully played by Dallas, the composer has layered in the instrumental notes. They’re just layered in and it’s so powerful. I love that during that scene and at the very end as well when they’re about to leave the fire nation after being exiled — the two of them on the deck of Zuko’s ship, conversing about home. I love that performance from Dallas. I think I do an okay job. But I think the music really sort of puts the feather in the cap on that and really moves people to emotions.

“Avatar: The Last Airbender” is now streaming on Netflix.