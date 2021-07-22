‘Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens’ Season 2 Trailer: Nora Gets a New Job and Maybe Even a Proposal (Video)

Comedy Central released the trailer for the second season of Awkwafina’s family comedy, “Awkwafina is Nora from Queens,” on Thursday.

Creator and writer Awkwafina (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “The Farewell,” “Crazy Rich Asians”) stars as the series’ titular character, as the show was inspired by her real-life upbringing in Queens. Raised by her dad (played by BD Wong) and grandma (Lori Tan Chinn) and alongside her cousin (Bowen Yang), Nora Lin relies on her family as she navigates life and young adulthood in NYC, per Comedy Central’s description.

The Season 2 trailer shows everyone’s favorite Queens native back at her antics, as she dons crazy disguises, deals with her dad’s increasingly serious relationship, gets a job at a CBD store, gets proposed to and much, much more.

The second season will also feature all-star guests like Margaret Cho (“All-American Girl”) and Alan Kim (“Minari”). Additional guests include Lauren Ash (“Superstore”), Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Ross Butler (“To All The Boys: Always and Forever”), Cindy Cheung (“13 Reasons Why”), Catherine Cohen (“Search Party”), Catherine Curtin (“Stranger Things”), Fortune Feimster (“Sweet & Salty”), Chloe Fineman (“Saturday Night Live”), Judy Gold (“Search Party”), Stephanie Hsu (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”), Kerri Kenney-Silver (“Reno 911!”), C.S. Lee (“Dexter”), Ajay Mehta (“The Good Place”), Haley Joel Osment (“Goliath,” “The Kominsky Method”), Aaron Takahashi (“Yes Man”) and Jade Wu (“Luke Cage”). Gabo Augustine, Michelle Buteau, Jennifer Esposito, Chrissie Fit, Jonathan ‘Dumbfoundead’ Park, Jaboukie Young White, Wai Ching Ho, Bea Soong, Nancy Eng, Liang Ying He and Fay Ann Lee will reprise their roles from the first season.

“Awkwafina is Nora from Queens” is created by Awkwafina and Teresa Hsiao and executive produced by

Awkwafina, Karey Dornetto, Teresa Hsiao, Lucia Aniello, Peter Principato and Itay Reiss of Artists First. Sean Fogel serves as the producer with Justin Rosenblatt and Andrew Lutin as executive producers. Tara Power

is the executive in charge of production for MTV Entertainment Studios.

The second season premieres with two back-to-back episodes on Comedy Central on Aug. 18. Watch the trailer here or above.