Aziza ‘Z’ Barnes, ‘Snowfall’ Writer, Dies at 32

Aziza Barnes, a TV writer most known for their work on “Snowfall” and “Teenage Bounty Hunters,” died by suicide on Dec. 15 at 32.

“With heavy hearts, we regret to inform you of the passing of an undeniable and beloved artist, child, sibling, and friend Aziza ‘Z’ Barnes,’” their parents said in a statement shared with TheWrap. “Z has touched and inspired countless individuals both in their community and industry and will be deeply missed and endlessly loved by all who were fortunate to have experienced their presence and work. An incomparable talent, we look for understanding in Z’s words, and wish comfort and understanding as we grieve this loss.”

Barnes was best known for their writing contributions to “Snowfall” (FX), “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” (HBO), “Rap Sh!t,” (Max) and “Teenage Bounty Hunters” (Netflix). They were also a member of several poetry slam companies, including the Minneapolis-based Button Poetry.

In an interview with The Adroit Journal, Barnes revealed that their poetry collection “i be but i ain’t” was deeply personal — which came as a surprise. “There are many poems about my own body, about how I want to alter my body/about the decay of my body,” Barnes explained.

“In writing them, they didn’t feel revealing. But now that the book is in the world, there’s something very permanent in feeling about talking about my breasts, my ovaries, how my body is gendered & misgendered & mishandled in spaces.”

Barnes also cited Richard Pryor as a deep influence on their work. “While writing this joint, I would watch ‘The Sunset Strip’ on repeat, mainly stuck on the beginning. Pryor comes on stage & says, ‘look, I know you want me to do well. & I want to do well. So, let’s. All. Calm. Down,’” they said. “That level of vulnerability is my s–t & is funny as s–t & is the permission I need to give myself to write.”

In 2016 Barnes performed at AWP in Los Angeles.

Aziza ‘Z’ Barnes was born in Los Angeles and earned a BFA from New York University (and also attended the University of Mississippi while pursuing an MFA. Barnes’ poetry collections include “i be but i ain’t” and “the blind pig,” as well as the chapbook “me Aunt Jemima and the nailgun” and the play “BLKS.”

Barnes won several awards for their work, including Best Poet in the Nation in 2011, the Pamet River Prize in 2012, the Exploding Pinecone Prize, the 2015 Winter Tangerine Award, the Gallery Prize for Radical Presence, and the 2020 Antonyo Award for “BLKS.”