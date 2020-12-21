“B Positive” has been given a full-season pickup from CBS.

The comedy from Chuck Lorre, which stars Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford, was the network’s only new series this fall. It airs on Thursdays following “Young Sheldon.”

“B Positive” becomes the second freshman series to get its run extended. ABC added six episodes to “Big Sky” to give that drama a full season order.

The sitcom stars “Silicon Valley” alum Middleditch as a therapist who becomes friends with his kidney donor (Ashford). Kether Donohue, Sara Rue, Izzy G. and Terrence Terrell also star. It is based on creator Marco Pennette’s personal experience as a transplant recipient.

CBS will debut its next two new series in February. Queen Latifah’s reboot of “The Equalizer” will premiere following the network’s broadcast of Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7, before it settles into its normal time slot on Sundays at 8 p.m., beginning Feb. 14. Meanwhile, the network’s other new drama, the “Silence of the Lambs” sequel “Clarice,” will premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 11.

The majority of new series this season will debut after the new year, including the entirety of The CW’s schedule (that network has newcomers “Walker” and “Superman & Lois” scheduled, with “Republic of Sarah” and “Kung Fu” to come later in 2021). Fox will debut the comedy “Call Me Kat,” starring “Big Bang Theory” alum Mayim Bialik, on Jan. 3. Next week, Fox also debuts its “Masked Singer” spinoff, “The Masked Dancer.”