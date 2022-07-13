National Geographic is celebrating a decade of its annual “SharkFest” with new programming diving into those sharp-toothed creatures of the deep. But, before they develop the type of jaws that allow them to eat pretty much anything in the sea, what do baby sharks eat?

You can find out in this exclusive sneak peek of “Baby Sharks” above, which premieres Wednesday at 10/9c on National Geographic. And hint: It requires them to go trolling for food at the bottom of the ocean.

Here’s a logline from National Geographic for the show: “Even the biggest, fastest and fiercest predators start as babies. Baby sharks are cute, but they need to grow up fast because out of more than 500 species of sharks, not one parent sticks around to help raise them. Sharks are found in every ocean across the planet and have evolved in extraordinarily different ways to carry their young and give birth and for baby sharks to thrive.”

“Baby Sharks” will also air on Disney XD on July 24 at 10/9c, and on Nat Geo WILD on Aug. 7 at 8/7c.

“SharkFest” kicked off on July 10. Programming can be seen across Disney’s various platforms, including Disney+, Hulu, ABC and ESPN, in addition to National Geographic.