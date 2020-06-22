The New Kristy, Mary Anne, Claudia, Stacey and Dawn Become BFFs in Netflix’s ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ Trailer (Video)

Netflix dropped the trailer for its upcoming adaptation of “The Baby-Sitters Club” Monday, introducing you to the new Kristy, Mary Anne, Claudia, Stacey and Dawn (plus their “iconic” clear telephone) and the heartwarming bond they build while creating their unique club.

The video, which you can view above, also features Alicia Silverstone as Kristy’s “selfless single mother,” Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, who is getting married to “all-around good guy” Watson Brewer, played by Mark Feuerstein. Kristy is not thrilled about this engagement.

Based on Ann M. Martin’s best-selling, beloved book series of the same name, the new Netflix show follows the adventures of Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph) and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez) as the group of middle-schoolers start their babysitting business in the town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut.

Rachel Shukert (“Glow”) acts as showrunner and Lucia Aniello (“Broad City”) as executive producer and director on “The Baby-Sitters Club.” Other executive producers include Michael De Luca, Lucy Kitada and Walden Media’s Frank Smith and Naia Cucukov.

Martin produces the series, which is based on her original idea of “inspiring young girls with different backgrounds, personalities and opinions that were brought together by a business venture they created and bonded through the friendships they forged.”

“The Baby-Sitters Club” premieres July 3 on Netflix.