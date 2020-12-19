Baby Yoda is the happiness we need in 2020, which is probably why it was a no brainer for Lucasfilm to put everyone’s favorite green alien on their annual holiday card.

The art was tweeted by Lucasfilm publicist Chris Argyropoulos and features Mando and Baby Yoda — or Grogu or The Child … whatever you want to call him — on a sleigh decked out with holiday lights.

Grogu even has a little Santa hat as he joyfully rides through the snow. It’s pretty darn adorable and elicits the perfect amount of holiday cheer.

Lucasfilm’s holiday card this year. Wishing you all a happy & healthy 2021. #ThisIsTheWay pic.twitter.com/KgKTn4LT8X — Chris Argyropoulos (@ThatChrisA) December 19, 2020

The art was done by Christian Alzmann, who is the Concept Design Supervisor for Lucasfilm. His work includes VFX Art Director and Concept Artist credits for films such as “War of the Worlds,” “The Hulk,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “The Last Airbender,” and “Star Trek 2: Into Darkness” and “Star Wars Episode 2: Attack of the Clones.” He’s also done a lot of gorgeous concept art for “The Mandalorian” this season.

“The Mandalorian” ended its second season on Dec. 18 with an episode that featured a cameo from one of the most beloved “Star Wars” characters, as well as an emotional moment between Baby Yoda and Mando and a post-credit scene that set up a future “Mandalorian” spin-off called “The Book of Boba Fett.”

With so many epic events and cliffhangers, the episode has spawned a massive amount of speculation concerning where the show could go in its third season. It also raised questions of whether or not a young Luke Skywalker will actually become part of the series, now that Grogu’s story lies directly in his hands. (And let’s face it — Pedro Pascal is only half of “The Mandalorian”)

Who would’ve known that when “The Mandalorian” premiered last year and Baby Yoda went viral, it would continue to be the savior of our year? Are we surprised that This Is The Way of 2020?

No, we’re definitely not. “This is the sleigh,” after all.