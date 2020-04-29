‘The Bachelor’ Sets Greatest Hits Season for This Summer in Place of Postponed ‘Bachelorette’
10-episode retrospective premieres in June
Margeaux Sippell | April 29, 2020 @ 9:27 AM
Last Updated: April 29, 2020 @ 9:38 AM
ABC
The show must go on for Bachelor Nation.
ABC has set plans for a new season of “The Bachelor” this summer that will take a look back at the franchise’s greatest hits of years past. The retrospective season will fill space that was meant to be held by Clare Crawley’s season of “The Bachelorette” before production was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable – Ever!” will premiere on June 8. The event series will consist of 10 three-hour episodes, which will revisit iconic moments from seasons past over the “Bachelor” franchise’s 18-year history. Each episode will cover a different past season, allowing new fans of the franchise to get a crash course in some of the most dramatic moments, and old fans to take a walk down memory lane.
Longtime host Chris Harrison will host the episodes from the driveway of the famous “Bachelor” mansion, and will be joined by different “Bachelor” alumni from season past via video chat.
“‘The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable – Ever!’ is a love letter to our fans who have been with us through some of the most heartwarming, heartbreaking and unexpected moments throughout Bachelor history,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “We can’t wait for Bachelor Nation to fall in love all over again as we take this wild journey down memory lane.”
The season is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Peter Geist and Harrison executive produce.
“The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable – Ever!” premieres June 8 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
'Labor of Love': Here Are All 15 Contestants Competing to Become Dads (Photos)
Fox's new reality competition series, "Labor of Love," finds 15 men vying for the chance to date mother-to-be Kristy Katzmann -- and become the father of her future children.
The dating show, which is hosted by "Sex and the City" star Kristin Davis, premieres May 21.
Here is a look at the 15 men competing for former "Bachelor" contestant Katzmann's love.
Photo credit: Justin Stephens
Alan Santini
Age: 39.
Occupation: Writer.
Hometown: South Africa.
Instagram:@therealalansantini
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Angelo Castricone
Age: 39
Occupation: Firefighter.
Hometown: Miami, FL.
Instagram: @mrangeloc
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Budge Collinson
Age: 44
Occupation: Creative director.
Hometown: Edgewater, MD.
Instagram: @BudgeCollinson
Twitter: @askbudge
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Gary Malec
Age: 38
Occupation: Baseball bat manufacturer.
Hometown: San Francisco, CA.
Instagram: @garymalec
Twitter: @GaryMalec
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Jason Christopher Smith
Age: 38
Occupation: Flooring business owner.
Hometown: Charlotte, NC.
Instagram: @ownthedaysmith
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Keith Reams
Age: 38
Occupation: Gym owner.
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA.
Instagram: @keithreams
Twitter: @junglefitla
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Kyle Klinger
Age: 38
Occupation: Director of sales and marketing.
Hometown: Austin, TX.
Instagram: @kyleklinger
Twitter: @kyleklinger05
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Marcus Lehman
Age: 39
Occupation: Anesthesiologist.
Hometown: Cincinnati, OH.
Instagram: @drmarcuslehman
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Mario Calderon
Age: 40
Occupation: Optician.
Hometown: New York, NY.
Instagram: @MeesterMario
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Matt Kaye
Age: 44
Occupation: Former professional wrestler.
Hometown: West Hempstead, NY.
Instagram: @matt_striker_
Twitter: @matt_striker_
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Phillip Michael Jacques
Age: 38
Occupation: Medical Technician at a children’s hospital.
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA.
Instagram: @phillipjacques
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Stewart Gill
Age: 40
Occupation: Wealth Management CEO.
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA.
Instagram: @stewart_e_gill
Twitter: @StewartGill
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Tali Raphaely
Age: 46
Occupation: Attorney.
Hometown: Miami, FL.
Instagram: @traphaely7
Twitter: @taliraphaely
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Trent Broach
Age: 36
Occupation: Tennis instructor.
Hometown: Denver, CO
Instagram: @trent_broach
Twitter: @TrentBroach
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Walker Posey
Age: 41
Occupation: Funeral director.
Hometown: North Augusta, SC.
Instagram: @walkerposey
Twitter: @walkerposey
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Tune in to the series premiere of "Labor of Love" May 21 at 9/8c on Fox.
Photo credit: Justin Stephens
