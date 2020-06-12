‘Bachelor’ Executive Producers Address Diversity Concerns, Promise ‘Significant Changes’

“We can and will do better to reflect the world around us and show all of its beautiful love stories”

| June 12, 2020 @ 3:22 PM Last Updated: June 12, 2020 @ 3:45 PM
the bachelor

ABC

The executive producers of ABC’s “The Bachelor” are formally addressing diversity concerns that have been raised by fans and stars of the franchise in recent weeks.

“We are excited to move forward with both Matt James as the new Bachelor and Clare Crawley as our next Bachelorette. We acknowledge our responsibility for the lack of representation of people of color on our franchise and pledge to make significant changes to address this issue moving forward. We are taking positive steps to expand diversity in our cast, in our staff, and most importantly, in the relationships that we show on television. We can and will do better to reflect the world around us and show all of its beautiful love stories,” reads a statement from executive producers on BachelorNation.com.

Also Read: Mike Johnson Speaks Out About Matt James' 'Bachelor' Casting: 'Don't Feel Bad for Me' (Video)

The statement comes the day the series cast its first black Bachelor, Matt James.

It also comes amid global protests for the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police, and a statement earlier this week from the franchise’s first and only black Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay, vowing to quit the franchise if it didn’t take a hard look at its “systemic racism.” That was followed by an online petition demanding ABC to cast its first Black Bachelor, which the network obliged Friday.

All 23 Bachelors Ranked, From Least to Most Dramatic (Photos)

  • Colton Underwood, Peter Weber, Arie Luyendyk Jr. Getty
  • Bob Guiney Getty Images
  • Andrew Firestone Getty Images
  • The Tonight Show with Jay Leno - Aaron Buerge Photo by Kevin Winter/ImageDirect.
  • lorenzo borghese Getty Images
  • Andy Baldwin
  • Byron Velvick Getty Images
  • Travis Lane Stork Getty Images
  • Alex Michel Getty Images
  • ABC
  • Jesse Palmer Getty Images
  • Charlie O'Connell Getty Images
  • matt grant Craig Sjodin/ABC
  • Bachelor Ben Higgins Seduced by GOP Leaders for Colorado Congress Seat ABC
  • "The Bachelor" Peter Weber ABC
  • COLTON Underwood The Bachelor ABC
  • Jake Pavelka - The Bachelor - ABC Getty
  • ABC
  • Juan Pablo Galavis Bachelor ABC
  • ABC
  • bachelor nick viall ABC
  • ABC
  • Arie Luyendyk Jr. - 'The Bachelor' ABC
1 of 24

From Arie Luyendyk Jr. to Peter Weber

As we steep ourselves in the drama of Peter Weber's season, let us take a walk down memory lane with the Bachelors of years past. From Arie Luyendyk, Jr. to Jake Pavelka to Colton Underwood, here is TheWrap's ranking of every single Bachelor from least to most dramatic. And don't forget to tune in to ABC on Mondays at 8/9c to see how Pilot Pete's season plays out.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE