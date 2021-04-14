Some ‘Bachelor’ Fans Want Colton Underwood to Get Another Season – As ABC’s First Gay Bachelor

Two years after finishing his season of “The Bachelor,” Colton Underwood has publicly announced that he is gay. Underwood revealed the news in an interview with “Good Morning America” on Tuesday.

Now, fans are hoping that Underwood might get another shot as “The Bachelor” — this time, as the franchise’s first gay lead. As Dan Baker tweeted, doing so would actually convince him to watch the show for the first time. “I think it would be historic and perfect with Pride coming!!!” he tweeted.

Now that we know Colton Underwood is gay, we should ask The Bachelor Franchise to give him a 2nd chance at finding love with a cast of gay men looking for love.

Thoughts?#bachelorabc #colton — Andrea (@___CADENA___) April 14, 2021

Ok let's see a gay Bachelor season https://t.co/q6XSoGsTuq — amil (@amil) April 14, 2021

So now, obviously, do a long overdue gay Bachelor season. — Seyward Darby (@seywarddarby) April 14, 2021

In response to Underwood’s announcement, the producers of “The Bachelor” were definitively supportive of their former lead. “We are so inspired by Colton Underwood’s courage to embrace and pursue his authentic self,” the producers said in a statement. “As firm believers in the power of love, we celebrate Colton’s journey in the LGBTQIA+ community every step of the way.”

That said, ABC has not announced any plans to have Underwood return to the franchise as the first gay Bachelor.

For some though, that’s for the best. A number of fans don’t want to see Underwood return, considering his history with Cassie Randolph following their season.

In September, Randolph was granted a restraining order against Underwood after more than a year of dating. Randolph accused Underwood of “harassing” her, planting a tracking device under her car, and going on “obsessive” walks near her parents’ home. The documents also say that Underwood was spotted in an alley outside Randolph’s bedroom window and that she was “fearful for her safety.”

“Full offense but I don’t want someone who stalked and harassed his ex to the point of getting a restraining order, to be the first gay prime time bachelor,” one person tweeted.

Full offense but I don’t want someone who stalked and harassed his ex to the point of getting a restraining order, to be the first gay prime time bachelor — Kyle | BLM (@kyle_deleted) April 14, 2021

Giving a stalker a redemption arc on this large of a platform signals to all victims that their trauma is inconsequential. I hope Cassie is able to heal from the damage he inflicted on her, and isn't further traumatized by the media pretending like it never happened. — 💛🐝 Busy Bi | BLM (@biguyreviews) April 14, 2021