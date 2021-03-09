Ratings: ABC Bounces Back With Part 1 of ‘The Bachelor’ Finale

Fox finishes second in key demo with “9-1-1” and “9-1-1: Lone Star” midseason finales

With Week 2 of “The Voice,” which premiered its 20th season last Monday, NBC was first in total viewers but third in ratings among adults 18-49. An episode of “Debris” did absolutely nothing to help at 10 o’clock.

Part 1 of “The Bachelor” season finale — the fantasy suites week — mixed well (enough) with an original episode of “The Good Doctor” on Monday, and ABC finished first in the key demo’s ratings. Better than last week .

Fox finished in second place in primetime, airing the midseason finales of “9-1-1” and its spinoff “9-1-1: Lone Star.” Fox and The CW have the advantage of nationally programming just two hours of primetime TV. The others do three.

ABC was first in ratings with a 1.0 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and third in total viewers with an average of 4.6 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Bachelor” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 1.2/8 and 4.9 million total viewers. At 10, “The Good Doctor” got a 0.6/4 and 4.1 million total viewers.

Fox was second in ratings with a 0.9/6 and in total viewers with 5.7 million. At 8, “9-1-1” drew a 1.0/7 and 6.1 million total viewers. At 9, “9-1-1: Lone Star” landed a 0.9/5 and 5.3 million total viewers.

NBC was third in ratings with a 0.8/5 and first in total viewers with 6.1 million. “The Voice” from 8-10 averaged a 1.0/6 and 7.4 million total viewers. At 10, “Debris” had a 0.4/3 and 3.4 million total viewers.

CBS was fourth in ratings with a 0.5/3 and in total viewers with 3.6 million. “The Neighborhood” at 8 posted a 0.8/5 and 5.4 million total viewers. At 8:30, “Bob Hearts Abishola” received a 0.6/4 and 5 million total viewers. Reruns followed.

Univision and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. Univision was fifth in total viewers with 1.3 million, Telemundo was sixth with 1 million total viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in total viewers with 639,000. “All American” at 8 had a 0.3/2 and 826,000 total viewers. At 9, “Black Lightning” got a 0.2/1 and 453,000 total viewers.