‘Bachelor’ Finale: Fans Had Some Sick Burns for Peter Weber’s Mom Barb

“Raise your hand if you’re glad Barb isn’t going to be your mother-in-law”

| March 11, 2020 @ 7:51 AM
Barb Weber, Peter Weber Sr.

ABC

Chris Harrison wasn’t lying when he said Tuesday night’s live finale of “The Bachelor” would be one of the franchise’s most dramatic and controversial endings yet. But as anyone who has been watching this season already knew, the drama wouldn’t come from Peter Weber himself — it would come from his mother.

Barb Weber stole the show with her impassioned rant about why she doesn’t think it will ever work out between her son and his chosen lady, Madison Prewett, and why she thinks his ex-fiancée, Hannah Ann Sluss, should be her daughter-in-law.

Fans had some hilarious reactions to share on Twitter in light of the night’s shocking turn of events — and Barb’s shocking antics. One user summed up the general consensus: “Raise your hand if you’re glad Barb isn’t going to be your mother-in-law.”

Also Read: 'Bachelor' Finale Live Audience Questioned About Exposure to Coronavirus

Another user posted a video of themselves taping a piece of paper over the rectangular window in the bottom left corner of the screen to cover up the live feed of Barb’s facial expressions reacting to whoever was in the hot seat opposite Harrison. As you might have guessed, she had a lot of eye-rolling for Madison.

Someone even took it upon themselves to do a lip-reading of what Barb was whispering to her husband in Spanish.

Say what you will about Barb, but this woman makes great TV.

We’ve got an explainer of who Peter chose last night here. And read those spot-on Bachelor Nation reactions below.

Happy Mario Day: 8 Games You Might Not Know That Feature Nintendo's Mascot (Photos)

  • Mario Cameos Legend of Zelda Link to the Past 1991 SNES
  • Mario Cameos Kirby Super Star 1996 SNES
1 of 9

Dust off your old consoles, folks

March 10, or Mario Day (MAR10... get it?) wasn't invented by Nintendo, and it's not tied to the company's marketing, but that didn't stop everyone from declaring today the magical Italian plumber's unofficial holiday. Of course you know Mario appears in over 50 games under his own moniker (and often alongside his twin brother, Luigi). But he has also had clever cameos in tons of other Nintendo games, many that have since been forgotten. So on Mario's Day, dust off your old consoles -- here are some games you might not have known Mario is involved with.

View In Gallery

Related Content

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue