‘The Bachelor’ Season Finale Courts a Few Hundred-Thousand More Viewers Than Last Year
Oh, and Madison’s back
Tony Maglio | March 11, 2020 @ 8:31 AM
Last Updated: March 11, 2020 @ 9:19 AM
ABC
“The Bachelor” wrapped up in whirlwind fashion last night, when ABC easily topped broadcast in primetime TV’s key-demo ratings. In terms of total viewers, however, “NCIS” made CBS No. 1 again.
Peter Weber’s hemming and hawing handed ABC a few hundred-thousand more viewers than last year’s comparable finale. It was steady with in the key demo.
ABC was first in ratings with a 1.9 rating/9 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 6.7 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Bachelor” finale from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. posted a 2.4/12 and 8.5 million viewers. “For Life” at 10 had a 0.8/4 and 3.2 million viewers.
NBC was second in ratings with a 0.9/5 and third in viewers with 4.8 million. “Ellen’s Game of Games” at 8 got a 0.9/5 and 4.4 million viewers. “This Is Us” at 9 put up a 1.1/5 and 5.6 million viewers. At 10, “New Amsterdam” received a 0.7/4 and 4.5 million viewers.
CBS was third in ratings with a 0.8/4, but first in viewers with 8.3 million. “NCIS” at 8 earned a 1.0/5 and 10.4 million viewers. At 9, “FBI” had a 0.8/4 and 8.3 million viewers. “FBI: Most Wanted” at 10 got a 0.6/3 and 6.1 million viewers.
Fox was fourth in ratings with a 0.6/3 and in viewers with 2.8 million. “The Resident” at 8 received a 0.7/3 and 3.7 million viewers. At 9, “Empire” had a 0.6/3 and 2 million viewers.
Univision was fifth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 1.5 million.
Telemundo and The CW tied for sixth in ratings, both with a 0.3. Telemundo had a 2 share, The CW got 1. Telemundo was sixth in total viewers with 1 million, The CW was seventh with 920,000.
For The CW, “The Flash” at 8 received a 0.3/2 and 1.1 million viewers. At 9, “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” managed a 0.2/1 and 774,000 viewers.
15 Highest-Rated Broadcast Shows of Summer 2019 (Photos)
When the sun rises on Monday, Summer 2019 will officially be over. The hottest season of the year was again one to remember for series like "The Bachelorette," "America's Got Talent" and "Big Brother," but how did the full TV ratings leaderboard shake out? TheWrap ranked the Top 15 summer series by their average 18-49 ratings, according to the "most current" data from Nielsen. The "AGT" performance show on Tuesday was dethroned from its usual No. 1 slot this year, so what took its place? Scroll through the gallery to see all 15 shows, in ascending order.
Rank: 1 Show: "The Bachelorette" Net: ABC 18-49 Rating: 2.1
ABC
1 of 16
How much of the Top 5 was monopolized by “Big Brother” this year?
When the sun rises on Monday, Summer 2019 will officially be over. The hottest season of the year was again one to remember for series like "The Bachelorette," "America's Got Talent" and "Big Brother," but how did the full TV ratings leaderboard shake out? TheWrap ranked the Top 15 summer series by their average 18-49 ratings, according to the "most current" data from Nielsen. The "AGT" performance show on Tuesday was dethroned from its usual No. 1 slot this year, so what took its place? Scroll through the gallery to see all 15 shows, in ascending order.