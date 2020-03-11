“The Bachelor” wrapped up in whirlwind fashion last night, when ABC easily topped broadcast in primetime TV’s key-demo ratings. In terms of total viewers, however, “NCIS” made CBS No. 1 again.

Peter Weber’s hemming and hawing handed ABC a few hundred-thousand more viewers than last year’s comparable finale. It was steady with in the key demo.

ABC was first in ratings with a 1.9 rating/9 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 6.7 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Bachelor” finale from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. posted a 2.4/12 and 8.5 million viewers. “For Life” at 10 had a 0.8/4 and 3.2 million viewers.

Also Read: Ratings: 'Bachelor' Peter Loses Madison - and ABC Loses 7% of Last Year's Audience

NBC was second in ratings with a 0.9/5 and third in viewers with 4.8 million. “Ellen’s Game of Games” at 8 got a 0.9/5 and 4.4 million viewers. “This Is Us” at 9 put up a 1.1/5 and 5.6 million viewers. At 10, “New Amsterdam” received a 0.7/4 and 4.5 million viewers.

CBS was third in ratings with a 0.8/4, but first in viewers with 8.3 million. “NCIS” at 8 earned a 1.0/5 and 10.4 million viewers. At 9, “FBI” had a 0.8/4 and 8.3 million viewers. “FBI: Most Wanted” at 10 got a 0.6/3 and 6.1 million viewers.

Fox was fourth in ratings with a 0.6/3 and in viewers with 2.8 million. “The Resident” at 8 received a 0.7/3 and 3.7 million viewers. At 9, “Empire” had a 0.6/3 and 2 million viewers.

Also Read: 'Bachelor' Finale: Fans Had Some Sick Burns for Peter Weber's Mom Barb

Univision was fifth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 1.5 million.

Telemundo and The CW tied for sixth in ratings, both with a 0.3. Telemundo had a 2 share, The CW got 1. Telemundo was sixth in total viewers with 1 million, The CW was seventh with 920,000.

For The CW, “The Flash” at 8 received a 0.3/2 and 1.1 million viewers. At 9, “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” managed a 0.2/1 and 774,000 viewers.