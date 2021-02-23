Fox made it close among adults 18-49 — and finished No. 1 (again) in total viewers

This year, “hometowns” looked different on “The Bachelor,” with the COVID-era season featuring the families of Matt James’ four remaining contestants — Bri, Michelle, Rachael and Serena P. — coming to the resort to re-create their hometowns as best as possible for a series of dates.

“The Bachelor” lost a little bit of love last night with its COVID-era version of hometown dates, but the week-to-week ratings decline was not enough for Fox to top ABC among adults 18-49. Fox and its “9-1-1” lineup did win another Monday primetime in terms of total viewers, however.

ABC was first in ratings with a 1.0 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and third in total viewers with an average of 4.8 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Bachelor” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 1.2/8 and 5.2 million viewers. At 10 p.m., “The Good Doctor” got a 0.5/4 and 3.8 million viewers.

Fox was second in ratings with a 0.9/6 and first in viewers with 5.9 million. At 8 p.m., “9-1-1” put up a 1.0/6 and 6.5 million viewers. Spinoff “9-1-1: Lone Star” at 9 p.m. had a 0.8/5 and 5.2 million viewers.

CBS and NBC tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.5/3. CBS was second in total viewers with 4.9 million, NBC was fourth with 2.7 million.

For CBS, “The Neighborhood” at 8 p.m. drew a 0.8/5 and 5.7 million viewers. At 8:30 p.m., “Bob Hearts Abishola” had a 0.6/4 and 5.4 million viewers. “All Rise” at 9 p.m. received a 0.4/3 and 4.1 million viewers. At 10 p.m., “Bull” got a 0.4/3 and 5 million viewers.

For NBC, “Ellen’s Game of Games” at 8 p.m. had a 0.5/3 and 3 million viewers. A second hour at 9 p.m. got a 0.6/4 and 2.7 million viewers. At 10 p.m., “The Wall” received a 0.5/3 and 2.4 million viewers.

Univision was fifth in ratings with a 0.4/3 and in viewers with 1.5 million.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 988,000

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 565,000. “All American” at 8 p.m. had a 0.2/2 and 751,000 viewers. At 9 p.m., “Black Lightning” got a 0.1/1 and 379,000 viewers.