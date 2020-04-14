Ratings: Debut of ‘Bachelor’ Spinoff ‘Listen to Your Heart’ Doesn’t Score ‘Bachelor’-Like Numbers

NBC and Fox tie for first in Monday primetime

| April 14, 2020 @ 8:42 AM Last Updated: April 14, 2020 @ 8:51 AM
Bachelor Presents Listen to Your Heart

ABC

The series premiere of “The Bachelor” spinoff “Listen to Your Heart” didn’t woo viewers on Monday, settling for numbers that don’t compare to those posted by its parent series, according to initial data from Nielsen. Not only did “The Bachelor” offshoot (full title “The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart”) not stack up against “The Bachelor” itself, it also couldn’t top some stiff primetime competition, including NBC’s “The Voice” and Fox’s “9-1-1” and TMZ-produced “Tiger King” special.

NBC and Fox tied for first ratings, both with a 1.3 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic, according to preliminary numbers. NBC was first in total viewers with an average of 8.1 million and Fox was third with 5.6 million.

CBS was third in ratings with a 0.7 and second in viewers with 6.7 million.

Also Read: Ratings: 'American Idol' Dips With Contestant Backstory Special, Still Manages Easter Sunday Win

ABC was fourth in ratings with a 0.6 and in viewers with 2.9 million.

Univision was fifth in ratings with a 0.5/3 and in viewers with 1.7 million.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 1 million.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 760,000 viewers.

More to come…

15 New Midseason TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers: From 'Duncanville' to 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' (Photos)
When it comes to broadcast TV, winter is typically no fall -- but a few of this year's new midseason shows could have made the cut for an earlier start, ratings-wise. TheWrap has ranked all of 2020's mids...
Fox/NBC/CBS/The CW
Rank:  15     Show:   "Katy Keene"   Net:  The CW   Total Viewers: 568,000
The CW
Rank:  14     Show:   "Duncanville"   Net:  Fox   Total Viewers: 1.5 million
Fox
Rank:  13     Show:  "Flirty Dancing"   Net:  Fox   Total Viewers: 1.8 million* (*Time period premiere. Special post-NFL doubleheader series debut, which aired live across all timezones, earned 3.2 million viewers) 
Fox
Rank:   12    Show:     "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"*   Net:  NBC    Total Viewers: 2 million* (*Time period premiere. Sneak-peek preview of first episode got 2.7 million viewers)
NBC
Rank:   11    Show:   "Indebted"  Net:  NBC   Total Viewers: 2.1 million
NBC
Rank:  10     Show:   "For Life"   Net:  ABC   Total Viewers: 3.178 million
ABC
Rank:   9    Show:   "Outmatched"   Net:  Fox   Total Viewers: 3.202 million
Fox
Rank:   8   Show:   "Council of Dads"   Net:  NBC   Total Viewers: 3.9 million
NBC
Rank:  7    Show:  "Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector"   Net:  NBC   Total Viewers: 4.4 million
NBC
Rank:   6   Show:  "Deputy"    Net:  Fox   Total Viewers: 4.6 million
Fox
Rank:   5    Show:   "Tommy"   Net:  CBS   Total Viewers: 4.787 million
CBS
Rank:  4    Show:   "Lego Masters"   Net:  Fox   Total Viewers: 4.837 million
Fox
Rank:   3    Show:  "9-1-1: Lone Star"   Net: Fox   Total Viewers: 5.8 million* (*Time period premiere. Special post-NFC Championship series debut earned 11.5 million viewers) 
Fox
Rank:   2    Show:  "Broke"   Net:  CBS  Total Viewers: 7.05 million
CBS
Rank:   1    Show:  "FBI: Most Wanted"   Net:  CBS  Total Viewers: 7.19 million
CBS

(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)

