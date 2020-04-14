Ratings: Debut of ‘Bachelor’ Spinoff ‘Listen to Your Heart’ Doesn’t Score ‘Bachelor’-Like Numbers

The series premiere of “The Bachelor” spinoff “Listen to Your Heart” didn’t woo viewers on Monday, settling for numbers that don’t compare to those posted by its parent series, according to initial data from Nielsen. Not only did “The Bachelor” offshoot (full title “The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart”) not stack up against “The Bachelor” itself, it also couldn’t top some stiff primetime competition, including NBC’s “The Voice” and Fox’s “9-1-1” and TMZ-produced “Tiger King” special.

NBC and Fox tied for first ratings, both with a 1.3 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic, according to preliminary numbers. NBC was first in total viewers with an average of 8.1 million and Fox was third with 5.6 million.

CBS was third in ratings with a 0.7 and second in viewers with 6.7 million.

ABC was fourth in ratings with a 0.6 and in viewers with 2.9 million.

Univision was fifth in ratings with a 0.5/3 and in viewers with 1.7 million.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 1 million.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 760,000 viewers.

