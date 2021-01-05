The Bachelor Matt James

Ratings: Matt James’ ‘Bachelor’ Debut Sets New Lows for a Season Premiere

January 5, 2021

But Craig Ferguson’s “The Hustler” would have killed for those Nielsen numbers

Matt James’ “The Bachelor” bow set new lows for a season premiere, but ABC still won Monday easily among adults 18-49. Also debuting new Craig Ferguson game show “The Hustler,” ABC settled for second place among total viewers.

CBS had the most overall eyeballs last night. Also of note, Univision bested Fox in the key ratings demo.

